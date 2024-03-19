Adura Introduces New SlimFlex LED Lighting at LEDucation 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adura, a leading provider of innovative LED lighting solutions, is debuting its new SlimFlexTM LED lighting strips at LEDucation in New York March 19 and 20. These cutting-edge LED light strips are designed to meet the demands of various lighting applications, offering exceptional performance, energy efficiency and versatility.
The most notable feature of Adura's SlimFlex is its ability to deliver a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of up to 97 in white light, ensuring superior color accuracy and brightness. Available in single color and multi-color options, SlimFlex offers unparalleled flexibility for designers, architects and lighting professionals.
"Our new SlimFlex LED strips represent a significant advancement in LED lighting technology," said Sumit Tomar, CEO of Adura. "With their high CRI and energy-efficient design, they are perfectly suited for a wide range of applications, including under-cabinet lighting, task lighting, retail displays, photography studios and film sets."
In addition to SlimFlex, Adura is also introducing compatible Constant Voltage LED drivers and controllers, providing a complete solution for seamless installation and control of LED strip lights. These accessories ensure optimal performance and customization options for a range of lighting projects.
LEDucation exhibition attendees can explore the quality and versatility of SlimFlex by visiting Adura's booth # 4920, located in Americas Hall II in the New York Hilton Midtown. The Adura team will demonstrate the new product’s capabilities and discuss how it can enhance various applications.
For more information on SlimFlex and Adura's range of product offerings, visit adurasolutions.com or contact sales@adurasolutions.com.
About Adura
Adura is a leading provider of cutting-edge LED lighting solutions, dedicated to delivering superior performance, energy efficiency and innovation. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Adura continues to push the boundaries of lighting technology to meet the evolving needs of the industry.
