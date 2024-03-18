OLD MILL BUILDING PRODUCTS SIGNALS NEW ERA WITH EXPANSIVE NEW HEADQUARTERS

Old Mill Building Products Unveils its Innovative Future: Celebrating the Grand Opening of Our New Headquarters and Showroom

New 45,000 Sq Ft Warehouse and Showroom Reflects Its Commitment to Excellence and Growth.

Our new facility is not just a physical expansion...It's a commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovative solutions to our customers.” — Tyler Webster, CEO of Old Mill Building Products

AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Mill Building Products, a frontrunner in the building products industry, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters and showroom located at 42 E 1100 S, Suite 6, American Fork, UT 84003. This strategic relocation signifies a major leap in the company's growth trajectory and commitment to innovation in building solutions.

The state-of-the-art 45,000 sq ft facility, including a 1,000 sq ft showroom, is designed to better serve a wide range of customer segments, from professionals in construction to DIY enthusiasts. The expansion is a testament to Old Mill Building Products' dedication to its rebranded entities: Old Mill Brick, Old Mill Systems, and Old Mill Accents, each contributing unique and patented solutions to the building industry.

Tyler Webster, CEO of Old Mill Building Products, stated, "This move is a strategic alignment with our vision to lead and innovate in the building products industry. Our new facility is not just a physical expansion; it's a leap into new possibilities and an opportunity to further commit to delivering exceptional quality and innovative solutions to our customers."

Kirk Harris, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, commented on the new showroom, "This space is designed to be more than just a display of our products; it's a narrative of our brand and a testament to our commitment. Here, customers can experience the story behind each of our products and see how Old Mill Building Products is shaping the future of building solutions."

About Old Mill Building Products:

Old Mill Building Products, known for its patented and revolutionary Brickwebb and Panel+ Wall Systems, is a leading provider of innovative building solutions for both residential and commercial construction. The new facility will allow the company to showcase its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in a more interactive and engaging way.