Construction Breakthrough: Stone Panel+ System Earns U.S. Patent and Redefines Wall Performance

An installer places real stone onto the patented Stone Panel+ continuous insulation system, which uses built-in channels and airflow pathways to speed installation and improve wall performance. White stone veneer installed on the Stone Panel+ EPS foam panel, showing how the alignment channels support consistent placement and a clean exterior finish. A completed Stone Panel+ installation featuring contrasting light and dark stone veneers, showing the clean alignment and finished appearance achievable with the Panel+ system.

Old Mill Building Products Awarded U.S. Patent for Stone Panel+™ System, Accelerating Its Leadership in High-Performance Wall Innovation

UT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Mill Building Products (OMBP) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,098,557 B2 for the Stone Panel+ system, a high performance continuous insulation stone veneer panel designed to simplify installation and improve building envelope performance.

Stone Panel+ has already been used on major commercial and residential projects across the country, and the new patent confirms it as a first of its kind technology. The system combines alignment channels, airflow and drainage features, real R value insulation performance, and both mechanical and adhesive installation options in one engineered panel. This combination has not existed in traditional EIFS, rigid foam boards, masonry substrates, or conventional stone veneer systems.

To support builders, architects, and project teams, Old Mill Building Products has also published a Stone Panel+ Product Booklet. It includes details about performance, airflow, drainage, continuous insulation, installation methods, design flexibility, and product testing.

Stone Panel+ delivers several advantages for modern construction. Alignment channels keep stone and brick courses straight and consistent. The continuous insulation core offers strong thermal performance. Built in drainage pathways allow the wall to breathe and help protect the veneer from freeze thaw damage. Installers can choose either mechanical fastening or adhesive bonding, which makes the system adaptable to different project types and climates. Stone Panel+ has also been tested and passed to NFPA 285 19 standards, which supports its use in commercial and energy code driven markets.

“This patent recognizes a system that has already changed the way stone and thin brick can be installed,” said Kirk Harris, Vice President of Marketing for Old Mill Building Products. “Architects get a high performance system that meets modern energy codes while designing without limits. Builders get faster installation with fewer steps. Owners get a finish that is both durable and beautiful.”

Stone Panel+ has been proven on job sites for years, including on a recent VASA Gym project which highlights speed of installation, labor savings, and performance improvements. A full case study is available online.

Old Mill Building Products offers practical and authentic material solutions that help people build smarter, faster, and stronger. The company designs innovative thin brick systems, high performance insulation panels, weather barriers, adhesives, and natural stone finishes used by architects, builders, retailers, and homeowners across the United States. Old Mill is guided by the values of authenticity, reliability, and versatility.

