How the Brickwebb Thin Brick System Influenced Consumer Awareness of Thin Brick

Old Mill’s Patented System Made Thin Brick Easy, Stylish, and Mass-Market Ready

Brickwebb succeeded because it combined real materials with a straightforward installation method that gave homeowners, contractors, and commercial teams confidence to use thin brick in more projects.” — Executive Team, Old Mill Building Products

UT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before 2003, thin brick was used mainly in commercial refacing or small architectural applications. Homeowners rarely encountered it, and most consumers had no reason to consider it for interior or exterior projects. The introduction of the patented Brickwebb system changed this by making real thin brick simple to install and widely available in national home improvement stores. The new system played a substantial role in making thin brick a recognizable and accessible design option for homeowners.

Brickwebb received its patent in February 2003. The concept was built on the idea that authentic materials should be easy for people to use in real home settings. Brickwebb includes a reinforced fiberglass mesh sheet with genuine kiln fired thin bricks already attached and spaced correctly. This allowed multiple bricks to be installed at once with consistent alignment. The approach removed challenges that had traditionally slowed or complicated masonry installation and allowed people without specialized experience to complete projects successfully.

A current executive at Old Mill Building Products explained that the purpose of the system was to create a dependable way to install real brick that did not rely on advanced masonry skills. The leadership team recognized that faster installation, consistent spacing, and improved precision would help expand the use of thin brick in residential and small commercial applications.

Old Mill Building Products was founded in 2007 with the mission of bringing thin brick into mainstream retail. When Brickwebb became available through Home Depot, Lowe’s, Floor and Decor, and Menards, it introduced a large new audience to the possibilities of genuine thin brick. Many consumers discovered that real brick could be installed as easily as tile. This accessibility helped thin brick grow in popularity across the United States.

Brickwebb gained additional recognition when it was selected as one of This Old House Magazine’s Top 100 Best New Home Products of 2012. The recognition highlighted how the system simplified installation and offered an attractive solution for homeowners wanting the look of real brick without the complexity of traditional methods. This exposure helped accelerate interest in thin brick among remodelers, DIYers, and contractors.

Although Brickwebb became widely known for its success in the DIY market, the system has also grown in commercial use. In recent years, many restaurants and fast food chains have adopted Brickwebb to complete store interiors and exterior accents quickly and consistently. Construction teams have relied on the system to meet tight schedules while maintaining brand identity across multiple locations. The ability to install pre spaced thin brick at a rapid pace has supported national rollouts and remodel programs throughout the food service industry.

The thin brick units used in Brickwebb are made from natural clay and fired in kilns. According to the product data sheet, the bricks achieve compressive strengths greater than 3,000 psi and meet the ASTM severe weathering classification. Testing also confirms freeze thaw durability with no failure after cyclic testing and fire resistance ratings of one to four hours depending on the assembly configuration. Bond strength testing shows shear strengths of at least 50 psi when installed according to ANSI and ASTM standards. These values demonstrate that Brickwebb offers long term durability suitable for both interior and exterior environments. The Brickwebb Installation Guide is also available for customers who want detailed instructions for planning and completing their projects.

Since the bricks are already aligned and secured to the mesh backing, installers can complete walls, fireplaces, kitchen backsplashes, floors, and other surfaces with increased speed and accuracy. The thin brick units weigh less than 15 pounds per square foot, allowing the system to be used in remodeling projects without requiring additional structural reinforcement. Brickwebb can be installed on drywall, cement board, concrete, plywood, and several other common building substrates.

More than twenty years after the patent, Brickwebb continues to influence the thin brick market. It helped move thin brick from a limited architectural material to a widely recognized design choice for homes, restaurants, offices, and other commercial spaces. The system remains one of the most trusted installation methods in the industry and continues to define expectations for quality, speed, and authenticity. Old Mill Building Products continue to grow, protect, and enhance it's brickwebb patent as well as other innovations.

A senior spokesperson for Old Mill Building Products stated that the success of Brickwebb comes from combining real, authentic materials with an installation system that produces predictable and high quality results. The company continues to focus on solutions that make thin brick practical and enjoyable for customers who want the look and character of traditional masonry in a more accessible format.

About Old Mill Building Products

Founded in 2007, Old Mill Building Products provides system based masonry solutions that make authentic materials simple to use. The company leads the thin brick market with products designed for long term performance, consistent results, and accessible installation. Brickwebb remains the company’s flagship system and continues to shape the growth and visibility of thin brick throughout the home improvement and construction industries.

Brickwebb Installation Animation

