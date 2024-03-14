Attorney General Jackley, Mitchell Law Enforcement Announce Person Arrested in Death Investigation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 14, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Mitchell law enforcement announce that a person has been arrested in the investigation of a female that was found this week in Mitchell.

The deceased has been identified as Melody Fae Gooch (Goo-ch), 57, of Detroit, MI. Her body was discovered at 10:54 p.m. Monday night at the Mitchell I-90 Travel Center.

“South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Mitchell law enforcement have been working to notify Melody’s family members, collect evidence, and analyze security videos, and we have now arrested a suspect identified as Anthony Harris,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This has been a cooperative effort between many different local and state agencies.”

Anthony Harris, 50, of Detroit MI has been detained in Washington State. He has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Improper Disposal.

“We are continuing to follow up on any information we receive, and the investigation is on-going,” said Attorney General Jackley.

People who may have known or seen the decrease in the Mitchell area between Saturday, March 9, and Monday, March 11, are asked to call the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400.

