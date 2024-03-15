Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media Provides Proven Method of Distribution and Promotion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), under the leadership of its founder and CEO, Mitch Gould, celebrates over 35 years of unparalleled success in the realm of retail distribution. Gould, renowned for his expertise in global marketing, has been a formidable force in ushering brands into the competitive U.S. market, making NPI and its sister company, InHealth Media (IHM), the definitive choice for companies aiming to establish and expand their presence in the United States.
Recognizing the challenges faced by foreign companies in the American market, Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" model. This comprehensive strategy offers foreign brands a seamless entry into the U.S. market, encompassing import, distribution, and promotion processes. Through Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media, brands gain access to Gould’s extensive knowledge, experience, and established executive relationships, ensuring a successful market penetration.
Nutritional Products International specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. With a proven approach, NPI facilitates the introduction and expansion of products in the U.S. retail market for manufacturers worldwide.
InHealth Media, a cost-effective PR firm, partners closely with NPI to ensure broad distribution across numerous U.S. outlets. As a media agency with a global reach, IHM specializes in sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and nutrition markets and offers comprehensive media services.
Furthermore, Gould highlights NPI’s proactive engagement with major retail buyers at various trade shows, ensuring high-impact presentations of client products to top retailers, including Walmart, Target, GNC, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, and Whole Foods.
Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media stand as beacons of success and expertise for companies looking to navigate the complexities of the U.S. marketplace.
For more information about InHealth Media and its services, please visit www.inhealthmedia.com.
To learn more about NPI's comprehensive services for health and wellness product manufacturers, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
