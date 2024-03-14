Submit Release
2021-2022 CRDC data now due 3/18/2024 – all public districts must submit and certify data

The Office of Civil Rights has extended their due date for the 2021-2022 CRDC data collection to Monday 3/18/2024. All public districts must submit this data on the CRDC website, NDE is not submitting any data on your behalf. There are still some districts that have not submitted any data. Superintendents should have received communications from the CRDC partner support center regarding access and data validations, but if you need to contact the CRDC PSC directly please use their contact form.

Reminder: reports are available in the ADVISER Validation app within the NDE portal that have been updated with changes for the 2021-2022 CRDC collection, and new Submission File Download reports are available that can generate flat files that can be uploaded to CRDC. NDE’s reports do not cover all CRDC tables, so please also check if your student information system vendor offers a method for creating CRDC flat files.

