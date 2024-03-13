Horse Mountain at Dell’Arte: The Humboldt String Band Plays the Carlo

This is a press release from Dell’Arte International:

Feel the coming of spring when Dell’Arte International hosts string band Horse Mountain in concert on Saturday, April 6. The show is at 8pm in the Carlo Theater in downtown Blue Lake; doors open at 7:30pm. Audience is 21 and over, with drinks and snacks available at the concessions booth.

Nestled in the heart of Humboldt County, Horse Mountain has emerged as a beacon of Americana string band music, embodying the spirit of their lush, fog-laden surroundings. The quintet, known for their soul-stirring melodies and rich, earthy harmonies, draws inspiration from the ancient forests and rugged coastlines that embrace their home.

The Sound and the Soul

Horse Mountain’s music is a celebration of life, love, and unbreakable bonds. Their songs range from foot-stomping jigs to melancholy ballads, each crafted with authenticity and a profound respect for the musical traditions that have influenced them. The band’s live performances are an invitation to journey through the emotional landscapes of the human experience, grounded in the earthy essence of Americana music.

Community and Connection

True to the ethos of the snow-covered Horse Mountain itself, the band is deeply embedded in their community, often playing at local gatherings, benefits, and festivals. Their music not only entertains but also seeks to forge connections, inspire stewardship of the natural world, and celebrate the simple joys of communal music-making.

About The Band Members

Alexia Neal (Vocals, Guitar) – With a voice as clear as mountain water and lyrics that can summon the sun itself, Lexi is the heart of the band. Her songwriting, steeped in the lore and love of the natural world, and the people she loves, weaves narratives that are both personal and universal. Her biggest influences are Gillian Welch and Watchhouse Band (Mandolin Orange) and you hear a taste of them in her music and melodies.

Jake Burns (Lead Guitar/ B-Bender, Vocals) – Jake, with his guitar alone, can make the Northern Lights dance and the moon sing. His vibrant techniques and haunting harmonies add layers of depth and emotion to the band’s sound, drawing on his musical influences from the Grateful Dead to the Byrds, Jake B Bends his way to benevolence and carries the whole audience with him.

Cam Trujillo (Electric Bass, Vocals) – Cam is the foundation of Horse Mountain. He lays down the bass lines like ancient redwood roots—deep, steady, and unshakeable. His voice is a legendary beacon of Humboldt County Bluegrass, and he brings influences from old-time musicians of days past. His playful stage presence and knack for storytelling through music bring a joyful balance to the band’s performances.

John Callahan (Rhythm Guitar) – John’s guitar work, rich and melodic, provides the flowing river upon which the rest of the band sails. His ability to blend rhythm and melody seamlessly into the fabric of the band’s sound echoes the serene yet powerful beauty of their coastal haven. John was formerly the bass player in Diggin’ Dirt and his keen ability to drive a song musically is evident in the boot stomping that he provokes.

Ari Maello (Banjo) – Ari’s banjo playing is as intricate as the roots of the redwoods, offering a rhythmic complexity that both inspires and grounds Horse Mountain’s music. Being a woodworker and a skilled builder, Ari brings his ability to create a new world to the stage.

To purchase tickets visit our website at www.dellarte.com.

Keep your eyes out for more music shows throughout the year! For more information about the show or to inquire about playing music in the Carlo please call (707) 502-2108