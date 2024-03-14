The Real Sarahs & Alex de Grassi Album Release Concert at Space Theater in Ukiah March 23

This is a press release from the Real Sarahs & Alex de Grassi:

The Real Sarahs & Alex de Grassi are pleased to announce a CD release concert for their new recording, Everything’s Changed, on Saturday, March 23 at 7pm at SPACE Theater, located at 508 W Perkins in Ukiah CA. Tickets are now available online from Brown Paper Tickets (www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6249164), Mendocino Book Company in Ukiah, and Mazahar in Willits. For further information please contact [email protected].

The trio will be joined by two of the musicians who performed on the recording, bassist David Hayes and drummer Kirk Harwood, along with special guests to be announced. CDs will be available for purchase in the lobby, and following the concert, the audience can meet the artists and get their CDs signed. The artists will host a special pre-concert event for VIP supporters of the recording’s Kickstarter Fund and refreshments and wine and beer, courtesy of Barra of Mendocino and Anderson Valley Brewing Company, will be available for purchase in the lobby, with proceeds to benefit the Sun House Guild.

Two previously released singles from the recording, Across the Great Divide and Lichen on a Limb, have been receiving praise from media and public alike. The tracks have been prominently featured on both the Berkeley based KPFA Radio show Across the Great Divide and KPFK’s legendary Folkscene Radio of Los Angeles. Of the first single, KPFA Host Kevin Vance says

“My listeners LOVE your version of Across the Great Divide!”, and Folkscene host Allen Larman says “…great vocal harmonizing. I can’t wait to hear the entire album! ” Digital release of the complete album will be available from all major steaming/downloading services in early April on the Tropo Records label via Six Degrees/Ingrooves distribution.

This recording project is a long time in the making. Begun at the very outset of the Covid pandemic, the early pre-production and arranging was done remotely by trading ideas over the internet and over the phone. The project was further slowed by Ms. Larkin’s life-threatening injuries from an auto accident, the loss of the duo’s gear in a house fire, and by other personal tragedies and setbacks. The completion of the project represents a triumph of resilience and determination that is reflected in the music and the lyrics, while the artist’s ability to adapt to the times and circumstances is reflected in the album’s title, Everything’s Changed.

The recording features seven originals by Larkin and Ryan, one traditional, and three unique arrangements of songs by Nanci Griffith, John Prine, and Kate Wolf. De Grassi is joined throughout by bassist David Hayes (Van Morrison), and on some tracks by drummer Kirk Harwood (Norton Buffalo). Guest appearances by electric guitarist Nina Gerber (Karla Bonoff, Kate Wolf), violinist Jeremy Cohen (Quartet San Francisco), vocalist/mandolinist AJ Lee, steel guitarist Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz (ALO), and percussion by Joe Craven (David Grisman) and Downbeat-poll winning percussionist Hamid Drake give these performances a sound that straddles the line between the Americana tradition and Contemporary Folk. The recording was produced by Alex de Grassi, mixed by multi-Grammy Award winning engineer/producer Chuck Ainlay in Nashvile and mastered by Gavin Lurssen at Lurssen Mastering in Los Angeles.

For further information about The Real Sarahs, please visit therealsarahs.com. To learn more about Alex de Grassi, visit www.degrassi.com.