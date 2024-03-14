Student Bird Art Contest Entries are Due March 23rd

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

For the 21st year, Friends of the Arcata Marsh and Redwood Region Audubon Society are co-sponsoring a Student Bird Art Contest in conjunction with the Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival. Up to $650 in prizes may be awarded to Humboldt County students from kindergarten through high school who submit a drawing of one of 40 suggested species or another kind of bird that has been seen locally.

All entries will be displayed during the festival (April 19-21) in the lobby and hallways of the Arcata Community Center (ACC). Awards will be presented the morning of Saturday, April 20 at the ACC. Color copies of winning artwork will be shown at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center during May and June.

A flyer containing complete rules to submit entries, plus a list of suggested birds to draw, is posted at www.godwitdays.org or can be picked up at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, 569 South G Street, Arcata. Flyers will be mailed to all Humboldt County schools.

Artwork may be dropped off at the Interpretive Center (open Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, 1 to 5 p.m.) or mailed to Sue Leskiw, 155 Kara Lane, McKinleyville CA 95519. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 to be judged; no late entries will be considered. Questions should be e-mailed to [email protected].