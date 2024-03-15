Sisters of the Valley Announce Better Business Bureau Accreditation
The Better Business Bureau Slowly and Quietly Begins to Validate the Cannabis/Hemp IndustryMERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley, a pioneering force in holistic wellness, proudly announces their membership with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), marking a significant milestone in the recognition of hemp-related businesses within mainstream commerce.
Renowned for their cultivation of hemp and mushrooms and the production of high-quality products, the Sisters have long championed the natural healing properties of plants. Their acceptance into the BBB reflects a broader societal shift towards embracing alternative wellness practices and sustainable agricultural methods.
Sister Kate, the founder of the Sisters of the Valley, explained: "If you just do a general search inside the BBB’s website for California accredited businesses offering CBD products, you will find there are less than two dozen unique listings. The oldest was accredited in 2018, and starting in 2020, they approved four to six companies a year. We appear to be the first in 2024.”
“Normally, I would say that small businesses come and go and they may have approved many more, but it seems that for cannabis and hemp businesses, they take only those with many years of experience. The majority of the California accredited CBD businesses were four to nine years old at the time of accreditation.
“Of course companies go out of business and with the pandemic, followed by the floods and mudslides, many west coast businesses died. The State licensing board for cannabis and hemp businesses lost approximately 1/3rd of their licenses from January of 2022 to January of 2023. But even so, even if the Better Business Bureau issued one third more accreditations, then that would bring it to maybe thirty, in total, over six years. And California hosts over a thousand such businesses.”
With less than three percent of the businesses in California listed with the Better Business Bureau, the going is slow, but the Sisters take it as a win.
“Having the Better Business Bureau get on board is good for the whole industry,” said Sister Camilla, second in command on their farm in California. "For years, hemp-related businesses have faced stigma and discrimination. Having the Better Business Bureau take its first baby steps in accepting our industry is progress.”
The Sisters invite the public to visit their new Better Business Bureau profile and use it as a trusted source for business references.
About Sisters of the Valley:
Sisters of the Valley is a California-based company dedicated to crafting high-quality wellness products using natural, sustainable ingredients. The Sisters live together, work together, and pray together on their one-acre farm in the central valley. They are committed to promoting holistic health and environmental stewardship. They have three licenses from the State of California that include human food production, pet food production, and cosmetics production, the latter of which governs the sale of their topical salves, soaps and sprays. For more information, visit www.sistersofthevalley.org.
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
email us here
Who are the Sisters of the Valley?