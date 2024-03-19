Children’s Institute Appoints New Board Members
Children’s Institute, a nonprofit in Los Angeles, announces today the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Institute (CII), one of the largest nonprofits in Los Angeles, announced today the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees. Children's Institute partners with communities to provide integrated, trauma-informed services and a variety of resources to families.
“We are thrilled that Supriya Batra, Mary Rohlich, Ariff Sidi and Andrew Vogel have joined an already incredible Board of Trustees,” said Martine Singer, President & CEO of Children’s Institute. “Their involvement will add diverse perspectives to help Children’s Institute advance its North Star: ensuring that children and families achieve emotional wellbeing and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health,” said Tarek Kutrieh, Board Chair. “With their expertise and influence, we will be able to better advance solutions for the most underserved communities in Los Angeles County.”
Supriya Batra is a Partner at Bel-Air Investment Advisors, where she advises a select group of high-net-worth entrepreneurs, private investors, and families on all aspects of wealth management. She has over 20 years of experience stemming from her roles as Client Advisor at the Private Bank at J.P. Morgan Chase and Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Supriya received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and her Master of Business Administration from Stanford University, with a certificate from its Public Management Program.
Mary Rohlich is a film, television and documentary producer and Head of TV & Film for Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ company, Purple Pebble Pictures, where she is developing a slate of diverse projects. Previously she was Executive Producer on the acclaimed Netflix series Atypical and produced hit comedies including Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses and Identity Thief and several notable and award-winning documentary features including Gleason and Print the Legend. Mary was named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Next Gen 35 Under 35” for industry up-and-comers. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Ariff Sidi is an Emmy Award-winning business and technology leader, most recently General Manager & Chief Product Officer at Edgecast (formerly Verizon Media), where he oversaw the global content delivery, video streaming, cloud security and AI teams to power many of the world’s largest brands. Ariff brings decades of media, product development and technology expertise to his leadership role and has a significant track record of advancing innovations and corporate leadership across multiple industries and platforms. Ariff received his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the University of California, San Diego and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.
Andrew Vogel is a Principal in KPMG’s Advisory practice, with extensive experience leading cross-functional teams and delivering innovative and practical solutions to his clients. Focusing on transformational outcomes and drawing from the breadth of services provided by KPMG, Andrew has a track record of ensuring his clients realize value from their initiatives. He has led many multi-national engagements across the world, having worked for KPMG both in the United States and in Australia for the past 20 years.
About Children’s Institute
Founded in 1906, Children’s Institute (CII) supports 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles in achieving emotional well-being and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health. Children’s Institute works in communities impacted by decades of underinvestment and racist policies, including Echo Park, Watts, Compton and Long Beach. Through a whole family, two-generation approach, Children’s Institute offers education, counseling services, parenting support, convening spaces and enrichment programs in the community and at our early education centers, K-12 schools, and neighborhood hubs. For more information, visit www.childrensinstitute.org.
