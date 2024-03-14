Three-justice separate statement about defendant who “has spent over 27 years in prison for stealing a pair of jeans”

The Supreme Court yesterday denied review in People v. Mota. There were no recorded dissenting votes, but Justice Joshua Groban, joined by Justices Goodwin Liu and Kelli Evans, filed a concurring statement to express discomfort with the result and to offer suggestions about other avenues of relief for the defendant.
