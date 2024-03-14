Resources for 2024 National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

This year, National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness (NNHAAD) is on Wednesday, March 20. On this day, we pause to recognize the impact of HIV among Native populations and highlight the critical work happening in communities around the country to engage Native people, including American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians, in fully ending the HIV epidemic.

The theme for the 2024 observance of NNHAAD, annually recognized on the first day of Spring, is “It’s All Relative, Our Experience Makes a Difference.” This theme acknowledges the invaluable contributions of Native communities in ending the HIV epidemic, underscoring the significance of Native visibility in national HIV strategies and funding opportunities. “The observance is an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative by sharing information about HIV and its impact on Indigenous communities, as well as to promote HIV testing, decrease the stigma associated with HIV, and highlight those heroic individuals who care for our relatives living with HIV,” says Rick Haverkate, MPH, Branch Chief, HIV/HCV/STI Branch, Office of Clinical & Preventive Services, Indian Health Service (IHS).

NNHAAD supports the Indigenous HIV/AIDS Syndemic Strategy: Weaving Together the National HIV, STI, and Viral Hepatitis PlansExit Disclaimer (PDF, 3.62MB). Referred to as the Indigi-HAS, the National HIV/AIDS Program for IHS coordinated its release. The Strategy complements the existing National HIV/AIDS Strategy and includes additional specific topics important to Indigenous communities. It adopts a syndemic approach, addressing HIV, hepatitis C virus, and sexually transmitted infections in an integrated way.

HISstory, HERstory, THEIRstory, OURSTORY: Storytelling as Resilience

The IHS, the Minority HIV/AIDS Fund, and HHS provided support to Kua`aina Associates, which partnered with the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board to produce OURSTORY, a celebration of life told through traditional oral/storytelling—the backbone of Indigenous knowledge transfer. This year we are highlighting three videos featuring Sophina Calderon, Brad Lum, and Lisa TigerExit Disclaimer, from HISstory, HERstory, THEIRstory, OURSTORY: Storytelling as Resilience, an initiative aimed at increasing awareness and knowledge of HIV and breaking down the barriers of HIV/AIDS stigma in Indigenous communities through the tradition of storytelling.

Additional Resources

Join in Observing National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Join the conversation on social media platforms by using the hashtag #NNHAAD. You can also follow these handles for NNHAAD messages and resources:

Twitter: @HIVgovExit Disclaimer

www.facebook.com/IndianHealthServiceExit Disclaimer

www.facebook.com/NNHAAD1/Exit Disclaimer

Twitter: @CDC_HIVExit Disclaimer