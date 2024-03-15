Pinellas County School District Modernizes Procurement Processes with OpenGov
The District is poised to benefit from features like automated notifications, streamlined contract management, and a self-service vendor management system.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to increase bid volumes and automate solicitation development, the Pinellas County School District, FL, was looking for a modern procurement solution. After a detailed search, it found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 25 minutes from Tampa, leadership in the Pinellas County School District has a strong commitment to efficient public service. In looking for a new platform, leadership wanted to find a system with strong, modern performance and features. Top on the list of priorities was a platform that could automate and centralize procurement processes, helping increase the speed of solicitation development. OpenGov Procurement
stood out for its ability to streamline and automate manual processes and offer robust analytics and reporting tools, meeting the Pinellas County School District’s need for a more efficient and standardized approach.
Embracing OpenGov Procurement, Pinellas County School District will soon be able to leverage the system to transform its procurement operations. The District is poised to benefit from features like automated notifications, streamlined contract management, and a self-service vendor management system. These advancements are expected to significantly reduce review times and improve operational efficiency, potentially helping the Pinellas County School District manage its resources more effectively.
The Pinellas County School District joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
