Psych + Hip Hop: Talk This Way: A Strategic Collaboration between Dr. Wachtel, Fuego Base and Mr. Cheeks
Launching a Revolutionary Collaboration Series at SXSW: "Psych + Hip Hop: Talk This Way," Featuring a Strategic Collaboration with Mr Cheeks and Fuego BaseAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative melding of minds and missions, Dr. Natanya Wachtel, a vanguard in behavioral science and mental wellness, has unveiled a groundbreaking series that promises to reshape our approach to mental health in the entertainment industry and beyond. "Psych + Hip Hop: Talk This Way," a partnership with esteemed hip-hop artists with an aim to raise awareness of the mentorship and scholarship programs including WomenWhoCreate.org, for which she is the Board Chair.
The new series aims to dismantle stigmas, foster resilience, and promote unity through candid conversations about mental health. Drawing on the legendary partnership between Run-DMC and Aerosmith, "Talk This Way" symbolizes a pivotal moment of cultural fusion, bridging worlds for the common good.
This series will serve as a beacon of hope and change, merging the worlds of music, wellness, and empowerment to tackle critical issues such as suicide, self-harm, anxiety, and depression, which are increasingly prevalent among stars and fans alike.
At the heart of this initiative is Dr. Wachtel's commitment to leveraging her expertise in psychology, behavioral science, psychedelics, and integrative medicine to engage and inspire.
As the Board Chair of WomenWhoCreate.org, Dr. Wachtel champions the empowerment of creative BIPOC talent through educational and professional opportunities. She is laying the groundwork for a future where every voice is heard, and every challenge is met with compassion and support.
"Psych + Hip Hop: Talk This Way" will feature short, real-talk episodes on radio and podcast platforms with hip-hop artists from across the globe to share their stories and insights on mental wellness. By fostering an environment of openness and understanding, the series aims to normalize mental health discussions, offering resources, support, and honest conversations that bridge worlds and encourage mutual support.
The series not only aligns with Dr. Wachtel's ongoing work with Fox Sports Radio’s “What's Going On” and wellness collaborations with athletes, called #GameMindset, and also includes a forthcoming project with the NFL. This partnership underscores a collective mission to create safe spaces for dialogue, learning, and growth, empowering individuals to thrive in the face of adversity. Check out the entire lineup of shows here: https://natanyawachtel.com/shows
Dr. Wachtel's own journey, marked by resilience in overcoming clinical death and significant health challenges, serves as a testament to the transformative power of the mind and the importance of mental wellness.
Mr Cheeks hails from South Jamaica, Queens, and currently has a solo career after previously being part of Lost Boyz, along with Freaky Tah, Spigg Nice and Pretty Lou. Lost Boyz were known for their thoughtful New York hip-hop lyrical style, their notable singles included; "Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless" (1994) and "Jeeps, Lex Coups, Bimaz & Benz" (1995). As a young man he was mentored by his uncle Gil Scott-Heron, and influenced by MC Shan, LL COOL J, Run-D.M.C as well as more venerable performers like Marvin Gaye, The Spinners, and Aretha Franklin. Mr Cheeks has been open about some of the struggles he has faced after the violent death of his friend Freaky Tah in 1999.
Known for his raw, unapologetic lyrics that reflect the realities of life in the streets, from his website, Fuego Base is “a rising star hailing from Hartford CT popularly referred to as "Gotham City". He had to defy all the madness around him to channel all his experiences into his music. The authenticity, emotion and gritty nature all complimented by his distinctive but luxurious voice over the track captivates fans of hip hop transcending race, gender or age… Due to his upbringing and hustler mentality Fuego Base revels in the core elements of rap which include wordplay, flow, charm and storytelling. While simultaneously merging the new cadences, production style and versatility that the new generation of rap enthusiasts enjoy. Some of his major influences include Beanie Siegel, 2pac- & Jadakiss.”
Through "Psych + Hip Hop," she invites all, particularly those within the hip-hop community, to join a movement that celebrates strength, fosters understanding, and champions mental health as a pillar of overall well-being.
"Psych + Hip Hop: Talk This Way" is more than a series—it's a call to action. It urges us to listen, support, and create new pathways for healing and happiness.
As Dr. Wachtel and her collaborators chart this new course, they inspire us to recognize the interconnectedness of our struggles and the collective power of our voices in creating a more inclusive, empathetic, and vibrant future.
Stay tuned for the series premiere and discover how you can be a part of this transformative conversation. Together, let's talk this way toward a brighter, healthier tomorrow!
