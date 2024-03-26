Titan CEO Titan 100

Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” — Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President TitanCEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 74,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 30th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.

We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, healthcare, construction/real estate, banking/finance, manufacturing, professional services, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 30th, 2024, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Brent Abrahm

Accruit Holdings LLC

Brienne Aletto

Altvia

*Kristi Alford-Haarberg

E2 Optics

Emanuel Anton

Bizjet Law PLLC

Brad Appel

Wish for Wheels

Dru Avery

Innermountain Distributing Company

Justin Ball

Bespoke

Bobby Barber

Institute for Shipboard Education / Semester at Sea

Steven Michael Bederman

NobelBiz

Tammy Bellofatto

Bayaud Enterprises

Christine Benero

Mile High United Way

Amanda Blaurock

Village Exchange Center

Laura Brudzynski

Archway Communities

Lisa Buckley

American Automation Services, Inc.

Elizabeth Caswell Dyer

Sopra Communities

Patrick Condon

FBC Remodel

Thomas De Angelis

Zivaro

Dan DeGolier

Ascent CFO Solutions

Scott Dishong

Make-A-Wish Colorado

Elizabeth Dressler

Capra Foods

Jeff Englund

Larsen

Kyle Ewing

TerraSlate Paper Inc.

*Will Feldman

Garlic Media Group

Diane Ferraro

Save the Storks

Bob Forbes

Forbes Partners

Victor Garcia

Flawless Steel Welding LLC.

Sam Gilman

The Community Economic Defense Project

*Paige Goss

Point Solutions Group

Karla Grazier

Goodwill of Colorado

Suzanne Griffiths

Griffiths Law

*Troy Guard

TAG Restaurant Group

Jennifer Halford

Caliola Engineering

Andrew Heesacker

Arvada Rent-Alls

Brad Hettenhausen

GadellNet Consulting Services

Todd Houghton

Homewatch CareGivers / Authority Brands

John Ingram

Jviation, Inc.

Dana Jacoby

Vector Medical Group

*Bridget Johnson

Green Girl Recycling

*David Jones

Sonsio

Noelle Kerimes

Quantiphi

*Shay Kerman

Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care

Josh Kern

SPB Hospitality

Jon Kinning

RK Industries, LLC

*Jaylene Kunze

Hexure

*Cory Kwarta

Swisslog Healthcare TransLogic

Marty Langenderfer

Spavia

Lulu Lantzy

Auraria Higher Education Center

Lloyd Lewis

arc Thrift Stores

Kirsten Liston

Rethink Compliance

Donna Lynne

Denver Health

Matt Magrann

PROJEX

Brett Maxam

ERI Group

*Chris McAree

LeafTech Consulting, LLC

Martha McGee

NINE dot ARTS

Brennen McMullin

QuickBox Fulfillment

Lorez Meinhold

Caring for Denver Foundation

Dan Moorhead

Zynex Medical

Amanda Mountain

Rocky Mountain Public Media

Kate Mullins

Vega Collegiate Academy

*Bradley Nattrass

urban-gro, Inc.

Kathleen Neuheardt

Bonfire Funds Inc

Jon Nordmark

Iterate.ai

Judith Nowlin

Nest Collaborative

Greg Olson

GROWL

Oriana Papin-Zoghbi

AOA Dx

Bob Paulsen

PlayerLync

Cecilia "Ceyl" Prinster

Colorado Enterprise Fund

Kathleen Quinn Votaw

TalenTrust

Daniel Ramirez

Ramirez Hospitality Group

Josefina Raphael-Milliner

Advocates for Children CASA

Ryan Rasmussen

Motion and Flow Control Products

Chris Rice

Welch Equipment Co., Inc.

Mark Richards

Winged Keel Group-Denver

JB Richardson

CCIG

Murphy Robinson

Seca Secure

Thomas Sandgaard

Zynex Medical

Sean Saunders

Quantum Performance Partners (Formerly Azendra Consulting Group)

Michael Scaff

Anytime Fitness

Scott Shafer

ProCern Technology Solutions, Inc.

Kevin Sherman

Tractor Beverage Company

*Phil Sim

Blytheco

Julian Sisneros

HCL Engineering and Surveying

Cassidy Smirnow

Apryse

Jeff Smith

Kodiak Building Partners

Rachel Spilo

Catalyst Solutions

Jon Taylor

Koenig, Oelsner, Taylor, Schoenfeld & Gaddis PC

Craig Thomas

Brightstar Capital Partners

Lynn Tomasek

Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric

Melanie Ulle

Philanthropy Expert, LLC

Mike Vaughan

The Regis Company

Katie Wafer-Gillberg

Hydrate IV Bar

Michael Wamsganz

Citywide Banks

Dace West

The Denver Foundation

Kristin Westberg

House of Revenue

Dustin White

Visa Inc

Emily Wilcox

Epic Broadband Solutions Inc

Tracie Wilcox

On Tap Credit Union

Danaya Wilson

CHC Training, LLC

Darius Wise

Red Rocks Credit Union

Adam Woods

Choozle

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.