The 2024 Colorado Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.
Collectively the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 74,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 30th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.
We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, healthcare, construction/real estate, banking/finance, manufacturing, professional services, and non-profit organizations among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 30th, 2024, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).
Brent Abrahm
Accruit Holdings LLC
Brienne Aletto
Altvia
*Kristi Alford-Haarberg
E2 Optics
Emanuel Anton
Bizjet Law PLLC
Brad Appel
Wish for Wheels
Dru Avery
Innermountain Distributing Company
Justin Ball
Bespoke
Bobby Barber
Institute for Shipboard Education / Semester at Sea
Steven Michael Bederman
NobelBiz
Tammy Bellofatto
Bayaud Enterprises
Christine Benero
Mile High United Way
Amanda Blaurock
Village Exchange Center
Laura Brudzynski
Archway Communities
Lisa Buckley
American Automation Services, Inc.
Elizabeth Caswell Dyer
Sopra Communities
Patrick Condon
FBC Remodel
Thomas De Angelis
Zivaro
Dan DeGolier
Ascent CFO Solutions
Scott Dishong
Make-A-Wish Colorado
Elizabeth Dressler
Capra Foods
Jeff Englund
Larsen
Kyle Ewing
TerraSlate Paper Inc.
*Will Feldman
Garlic Media Group
Diane Ferraro
Save the Storks
Bob Forbes
Forbes Partners
Victor Garcia
Flawless Steel Welding LLC.
Sam Gilman
The Community Economic Defense Project
*Paige Goss
Point Solutions Group
Karla Grazier
Goodwill of Colorado
Suzanne Griffiths
Griffiths Law
*Troy Guard
TAG Restaurant Group
Jennifer Halford
Caliola Engineering
Andrew Heesacker
Arvada Rent-Alls
Brad Hettenhausen
GadellNet Consulting Services
Todd Houghton
Homewatch CareGivers / Authority Brands
John Ingram
Jviation, Inc.
Dana Jacoby
Vector Medical Group
*Bridget Johnson
Green Girl Recycling
*David Jones
Sonsio
Noelle Kerimes
Quantiphi
*Shay Kerman
Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care
Josh Kern
SPB Hospitality
Jon Kinning
RK Industries, LLC
*Jaylene Kunze
Hexure
*Cory Kwarta
Swisslog Healthcare TransLogic
Marty Langenderfer
Spavia
Lulu Lantzy
Auraria Higher Education Center
Lloyd Lewis
arc Thrift Stores
Kirsten Liston
Rethink Compliance
Donna Lynne
Denver Health
Matt Magrann
PROJEX
Brett Maxam
ERI Group
*Chris McAree
LeafTech Consulting, LLC
Martha McGee
NINE dot ARTS
Brennen McMullin
QuickBox Fulfillment
Lorez Meinhold
Caring for Denver Foundation
Dan Moorhead
Zynex Medical
Amanda Mountain
Rocky Mountain Public Media
Kate Mullins
Vega Collegiate Academy
*Bradley Nattrass
urban-gro, Inc.
Kathleen Neuheardt
Bonfire Funds Inc
Jon Nordmark
Iterate.ai
Judith Nowlin
Nest Collaborative
Greg Olson
GROWL
Oriana Papin-Zoghbi
AOA Dx
Bob Paulsen
PlayerLync
Cecilia "Ceyl" Prinster
Colorado Enterprise Fund
Kathleen Quinn Votaw
TalenTrust
Daniel Ramirez
Ramirez Hospitality Group
Josefina Raphael-Milliner
Advocates for Children CASA
Ryan Rasmussen
Motion and Flow Control Products
Chris Rice
Welch Equipment Co., Inc.
Mark Richards
Winged Keel Group-Denver
JB Richardson
CCIG
Murphy Robinson
Seca Secure
Thomas Sandgaard
Zynex Medical
Sean Saunders
Quantum Performance Partners (Formerly Azendra Consulting Group)
Michael Scaff
Anytime Fitness
Scott Shafer
ProCern Technology Solutions, Inc.
Kevin Sherman
Tractor Beverage Company
*Phil Sim
Blytheco
Julian Sisneros
HCL Engineering and Surveying
Cassidy Smirnow
Apryse
Jeff Smith
Kodiak Building Partners
Rachel Spilo
Catalyst Solutions
Jon Taylor
Koenig, Oelsner, Taylor, Schoenfeld & Gaddis PC
Craig Thomas
Brightstar Capital Partners
Lynn Tomasek
Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric
Melanie Ulle
Philanthropy Expert, LLC
Mike Vaughan
The Regis Company
Katie Wafer-Gillberg
Hydrate IV Bar
Michael Wamsganz
Citywide Banks
Dace West
The Denver Foundation
Kristin Westberg
House of Revenue
Dustin White
Visa Inc
Emily Wilcox
Epic Broadband Solutions Inc
Tracie Wilcox
On Tap Credit Union
Danaya Wilson
CHC Training, LLC
Darius Wise
Red Rocks Credit Union
Adam Woods
Choozle
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
