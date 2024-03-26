Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

— Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President TitanCEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 74,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 30th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.

We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, healthcare, construction/real estate, banking/finance, manufacturing, professional services, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 30th, 2024, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Brent Abrahm
Accruit Holdings LLC

Brienne Aletto
Altvia

*Kristi Alford-Haarberg
E2 Optics

Emanuel Anton
Bizjet Law PLLC

Brad Appel
Wish for Wheels

Dru Avery
Innermountain Distributing Company

Justin Ball
Bespoke

Bobby Barber
Institute for Shipboard Education / Semester at Sea

Steven Michael Bederman
NobelBiz

Tammy Bellofatto
Bayaud Enterprises

Christine Benero
Mile High United Way

Amanda Blaurock
Village Exchange Center

Laura Brudzynski
Archway Communities

Lisa Buckley
American Automation Services, Inc.

Elizabeth Caswell Dyer
Sopra Communities

Patrick Condon
FBC Remodel

Thomas De Angelis
Zivaro

Dan DeGolier
Ascent CFO Solutions

Scott Dishong
Make-A-Wish Colorado

Elizabeth Dressler
Capra Foods

Jeff Englund
Larsen

Kyle Ewing
TerraSlate Paper Inc.

*Will Feldman
Garlic Media Group

Diane Ferraro
Save the Storks

Bob Forbes
Forbes Partners

Victor Garcia
Flawless Steel Welding LLC.

Sam Gilman
The Community Economic Defense Project

*Paige Goss
Point Solutions Group

Karla Grazier
Goodwill of Colorado

Suzanne Griffiths
Griffiths Law

*Troy Guard
TAG Restaurant Group

Jennifer Halford
Caliola Engineering

Andrew Heesacker
Arvada Rent-Alls

Brad Hettenhausen
GadellNet Consulting Services

Todd Houghton
Homewatch CareGivers / Authority Brands

John Ingram
Jviation, Inc.

Dana Jacoby
Vector Medical Group

*Bridget Johnson
Green Girl Recycling

*David Jones
Sonsio

Noelle Kerimes
Quantiphi

*Shay Kerman
Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care

Josh Kern
SPB Hospitality

Jon Kinning
RK Industries, LLC

*Jaylene Kunze
Hexure

*Cory Kwarta
Swisslog Healthcare TransLogic

Marty Langenderfer
Spavia

Lulu Lantzy
Auraria Higher Education Center

Lloyd Lewis
arc Thrift Stores

Kirsten Liston
Rethink Compliance

Donna Lynne
Denver Health

Matt Magrann
PROJEX

Brett Maxam
ERI Group

*Chris McAree
LeafTech Consulting, LLC

Martha McGee
NINE dot ARTS

Brennen McMullin
QuickBox Fulfillment

Lorez Meinhold
Caring for Denver Foundation

Dan Moorhead
Zynex Medical

Amanda Mountain
Rocky Mountain Public Media

Kate Mullins
Vega Collegiate Academy

*Bradley Nattrass
urban-gro, Inc.

Kathleen Neuheardt
Bonfire Funds Inc

Jon Nordmark
Iterate.ai

Judith Nowlin
Nest Collaborative

Greg Olson
GROWL

Oriana Papin-Zoghbi
AOA Dx

Bob Paulsen
PlayerLync

Cecilia "Ceyl" Prinster
Colorado Enterprise Fund

Kathleen Quinn Votaw
TalenTrust

Daniel Ramirez
Ramirez Hospitality Group

Josefina Raphael-Milliner
Advocates for Children CASA

Ryan Rasmussen
Motion and Flow Control Products

Chris Rice
Welch Equipment Co., Inc.

Mark Richards
Winged Keel Group-Denver

JB Richardson
CCIG

Murphy Robinson
Seca Secure

Thomas Sandgaard
Zynex Medical

Sean Saunders
Quantum Performance Partners (Formerly Azendra Consulting Group)

Michael Scaff
Anytime Fitness

Scott Shafer
ProCern Technology Solutions, Inc.

Kevin Sherman
Tractor Beverage Company

*Phil Sim
Blytheco

Julian Sisneros
HCL Engineering and Surveying

Cassidy Smirnow
Apryse

Jeff Smith
Kodiak Building Partners

Rachel Spilo
Catalyst Solutions

Jon Taylor
Koenig, Oelsner, Taylor, Schoenfeld & Gaddis PC

Craig Thomas
Brightstar Capital Partners

Lynn Tomasek
Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric

Melanie Ulle
Philanthropy Expert, LLC

Mike Vaughan
The Regis Company

Katie Wafer-Gillberg
Hydrate IV Bar

Michael Wamsganz
Citywide Banks

Dace West
The Denver Foundation

Kristin Westberg
House of Revenue

Dustin White
Visa Inc

Emily Wilcox
Epic Broadband Solutions Inc

Tracie Wilcox
On Tap Credit Union

Danaya Wilson
CHC Training, LLC

Darius Wise
Red Rocks Credit Union

Adam Woods
Choozle

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Cristina Dowl
Titan CEO
+1 720-765-4208
cdowl@titanceo.com

