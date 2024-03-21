Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,533 in the last 365 days.

AnkerWork Launches the S600 Speakerphone -- First Telecommuting Audio Solution with Instant Voiceprint Recognition

AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone image

AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone image #2

AnkerWork logo

AnkerWork S600 combines premium speakerphone and ultra-accurate noise cancellation capabilities with wireless charging functionality and clutter-free design

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnkerWork, a developer of unique conferencing solutions that enhance the hybrid work experience, today launched the AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone, the world's first speakerphone equipped with local real-time voiceprint recognition technology. The S600 Speakerphone is set to redefine the standards of digital communication by offering a 'Focus On Your Voice Only' experience — accurately recognizing and targeting specific human voices, while also eliminating non-target voices anytime and anywhere. The AnkerWork S600 is available today on Kickstarter.com, starting at an super early bird price of $98.99.

First Speakerphone with Voiceprint Recognition for Unmatched Privacy and Focus

The AnkerWork S600 introduces the brand's exclusive Voiceprint Recognition technology, a true first in the speakerphone industry. By employing exclusive acoustic algorithms and a professional-grade NPU (Neural Processing Unit) chip, the S600 can accurately recognize and verify individuals based on their unique vocal characteristics. This technology ensures that only the target user's voice is focused on, eliminating non-target voices and background noise with more than 99% effectiveness, offering a truly private and focused communication experience. Ensuring comprehensive privacy protection, AnkerWork S600 is the first to store voiceprints locally.

AI Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Calls

Equipped with AnkerWork's VoiceRadar 3.5™ technology, the S600 is capable of identifying over 300 types of background noises thanks to deep AI learning. In addition, the S600 is tested and trained alongside more than 50,000 environmental recordings to deliver unparalleled sound quality. The inclusion of echo cancellation and duplex processing means every call is crystal clear, regardless of the surrounding environment.

Enhanced Wireless Charging with Qi2 Magnetic Technology

The S600 surpasses what's expected of traditional speakerphones by also serving as a magnetic charging station with Qi2.0 standard device compatibility. Offering up to 15W of power, the S600 ensures fast and efficient charging. This sleek and ergonomic device provides a stable and secure connection, making it easier than ever to charge without wires, plugs and ports.

Multi-functional Design, Flexibility and Performance

The S600's unique pivot design offers an adjustable viewing angle up to 70 degrees, accommodating both landscape and portrait orientations. This flexibility, combined with a sturdy base, is a perfect fit for both video conferencing and multimedia viewing.

With a 5W output and 360° sound dispersion output, the AnkerWork S600 surpasses traditional speakerphone capabilities, allowing users to enjoy high quality music alongside clear call quality. The dual passive radiator design enhances bass response, ensuring every note and word is heard in rich, balanced acoustics.

Price & Availability

The AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone is available on Kickstarter.com starting today for the special, limited super early bird price of $98.99. The early bird price is $113.39. Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.

About AnkerWork
AnkerWork is focused on improving the hybrid work experience, by bringing collaboration solutions to the personal workspace. This includes speakerphones, headsets, video solutions and more. Additional information can be found at ankerwork.com

About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

For media inquiries contact:

Connie Liu
AnkerWork
+86 159 9965 8480
email us here

You just read:

AnkerWork Launches the S600 Speakerphone -- First Telecommuting Audio Solution with Instant Voiceprint Recognition

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more