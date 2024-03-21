AnkerWork Launches the S600 Speakerphone -- First Telecommuting Audio Solution with Instant Voiceprint Recognition
AnkerWork S600 combines premium speakerphone and ultra-accurate noise cancellation capabilities with wireless charging functionality and clutter-free designBELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnkerWork, a developer of unique conferencing solutions that enhance the hybrid work experience, today launched the AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone, the world's first speakerphone equipped with local real-time voiceprint recognition technology. The S600 Speakerphone is set to redefine the standards of digital communication by offering a 'Focus On Your Voice Only' experience — accurately recognizing and targeting specific human voices, while also eliminating non-target voices anytime and anywhere. The AnkerWork S600 is available today on Kickstarter.com, starting at an super early bird price of $98.99.
First Speakerphone with Voiceprint Recognition for Unmatched Privacy and Focus
The AnkerWork S600 introduces the brand's exclusive Voiceprint Recognition technology, a true first in the speakerphone industry. By employing exclusive acoustic algorithms and a professional-grade NPU (Neural Processing Unit) chip, the S600 can accurately recognize and verify individuals based on their unique vocal characteristics. This technology ensures that only the target user's voice is focused on, eliminating non-target voices and background noise with more than 99% effectiveness, offering a truly private and focused communication experience. Ensuring comprehensive privacy protection, AnkerWork S600 is the first to store voiceprints locally.
AI Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Calls
Equipped with AnkerWork's VoiceRadar 3.5™ technology, the S600 is capable of identifying over 300 types of background noises thanks to deep AI learning. In addition, the S600 is tested and trained alongside more than 50,000 environmental recordings to deliver unparalleled sound quality. The inclusion of echo cancellation and duplex processing means every call is crystal clear, regardless of the surrounding environment.
Enhanced Wireless Charging with Qi2 Magnetic Technology
The S600 surpasses what's expected of traditional speakerphones by also serving as a magnetic charging station with Qi2.0 standard device compatibility. Offering up to 15W of power, the S600 ensures fast and efficient charging. This sleek and ergonomic device provides a stable and secure connection, making it easier than ever to charge without wires, plugs and ports.
Multi-functional Design, Flexibility and Performance
The S600's unique pivot design offers an adjustable viewing angle up to 70 degrees, accommodating both landscape and portrait orientations. This flexibility, combined with a sturdy base, is a perfect fit for both video conferencing and multimedia viewing.
With a 5W output and 360° sound dispersion output, the AnkerWork S600 surpasses traditional speakerphone capabilities, allowing users to enjoy high quality music alongside clear call quality. The dual passive radiator design enhances bass response, ensuring every note and word is heard in rich, balanced acoustics.
Price & Availability
The AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone is available on Kickstarter.com starting today for the special, limited super early bird price of $98.99. The early bird price is $113.39. Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.
About AnkerWork
AnkerWork is focused on improving the hybrid work experience, by bringing collaboration solutions to the personal workspace. This includes speakerphones, headsets, video solutions and more. Additional information can be found at ankerwork.com
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
