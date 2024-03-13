Todd Michael Mikkelsen: ‘He had a gift for gab’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Todd Michael Mikkelsen was born April 21st, 1962 to Stanley and Valerie Mikkelsen in Eureka CA, and passed away February 26th, 2024 after a two year battle with Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Todd had said if Jimmy Buffet and his money couldn’t win this battle- he might have a problem.

Todd’s initial appearance in life was large, arriving at 9 pounds 3 oz., and his large appearance in life continued over the years. Todd was a special man.

Todd attended Ridgewood and Cutten Elementary, Winship Middle School, and then graduated high school from St. Bernard’s in 1980. While attending school Todd played all sports – baseball was his love, but he was especially proud of his punting capabilities on the St. Bernard’s football field. Todd started working for the family mill in high school, and continued in the lumber industry until he went to work for Humboldt Creamery in 1994. He started in general labor and worked his way up to eventually becoming the logistics coordinator. Todd worked for the Creamery for 25 years, and often referred to his co-workers as his second family. After leaving the Creamery, he was a terminal manager for Central Transport for 3 years, before having to take early retirement due to medical issues.

Todd’s favorite thing to do was tell stories- many of which started at a young age when he would go with Nono Monighetti searching for greens in the forest, that would then be sold to the local flower shops. He started driving for these adventures at the age of 12. He also spent a great deal of time in Ferndale with his Mikkelsen grandparents – he often talked of the piano lessons that were at best tolerable. Todd’s early adult years were spent fishing on the Eel River with his brothers Mark and Chris, camping at Briceland with family- which included the Marcuz and McSweeney cousins; riding motorcycles behind Winship School with the neighborhood gang, and then as he got older, deer hunting on the Wild Cat- every single night after work when it was deer season. If you were ever fortunate enough to hear Todd’s hunting stories, you know they were told with the utmost pride. But not with more pride than the hunting stories he shared of Nick, Kelsey, and Wyatt’s hunting adventures.

Todd was introduced to his love Melissa through dear friends Bart and Wendy Heard and the rest is history.

While working for the Creamery, Todd often went up town to have lunch with his Ferndale buddies at Papa Joe’s. To Todd, there was no age limit on who could be his friend. He had a gift for gab, and could talk to anyone for hours, often finding some deep-rooted connection between family and friends. He was active in bowling, and bowled League with his good friend Bart Heard for many years. Todd and his good friend Willie had numerous adventures playing softball, working on race cars, and countless rounds of golf. Todd was always a part of Willie’s family before Melissa came along, which Brendee often joked that Todd was her bonus husband. He spent a lot of time with Bart and Wendy Heard, Martin Traverse and Cousin Jerry Marcuz – they had many good times with lots of memories shared. As he got older, golf became his pastime – his Sunday golf games and trips to Mexico with his golf buddies from Redwood Empire Golf and Country Club were some of his best times.

Todd’s love of sports spread to his children, and he spent years coaching both Nick and Kelsey. He continued his connection with St. Bernard’s when both his children Nick and Kelsey attended. Todd coached softball and was active with the Crusader Athletic Board spending numerous hours at the school with fundraising and attending all sporting events. Many years were spent chasing Nick across California watching him play baseball from All Stars all the way through his college years. When Nick was done playing sports, Todd decided it was time to continue in the sports field but as a football official. He officiated for 10 years for both youth and high school football – and often talked of the camaraderie among the officials and always had a good story to tell. One thing Todd picked up by default was his daughter Kelsey’s love of horses. Todd spent numerous hours at the barn with Kelsey and her horses, watching her ride and caring for them – it was a love they shared and spent much quality time together, even into her adult years. Todd and his family and friends spent a great deal of time at their cabin at Ruth Lake, and spent countless hours on the lake, where he often showed no mercy when pulling his kids and their friends on the tube. Lots of good times and some laugh till you cry moments were shared up there.

This summer we had a family camping trip at Trinity Lake and Todd got to see Colten catch his first fish – that meant the world to him. When Todd became a grandfather, his heart softened and grew two sizes – he always said that Colten was his best buddy and then when granddaughters Kinzlee and Macie came along, they were his snuggles.

Todd was the definition of a family man – he was truly one of the good ones.

Survived by his wife, Melissa Mikkelsen; children Nicholas Mikkelsen and Kelsey (Wyatt) Meng; Grandchildren Colten and Kinzlee Mikkelsen & Macie Meng; brothers Mark (Teri) Mikkelsen, Christopher Mikkelsen, Uncle Jon Mikkelsen; Mother and Father in law Bob and Helen Stewart; brother in law Ernie (Kristen) Stewart; Nieces and Nephews: Sara (Brandon) Fletcher; Megan (Andrew) Rosenthal; Andrew (Katelyn) Mikkelsen; Samantha Stewart; Benjamin Mikkelsen; Andrew Stewart; Emaleigh Mikkelsen; Finley Mikkelsen; and the Casagande, Marcuz, and McSweeney cousins.

Todd was predeceased in death by his parents Stanley and Valerie Mikkelsen, maternal grandparents Tosca and Alfred Monighetti, paternal grandparents Catherine and Herbert Mikkelsen, Uncle Fred Monighetti and Aunt, Linda Mikkelsen.

Todd had many loyal friends over the years and his family thanks you.

The family would like to thank the Nurses on Providence/St Joe’s Oncology Unit – I am sure that George Jetson will be their joke for years to come.

The family would also like to thank Hospice of Humboldt, and In Home Support Services; the special people that work there made Todd’s last days much easier and allowed him to stay in his home.

There will be a celebration of life Sunday – April 7th, 2024 at 1:30 PM at the Wharfinger Building.