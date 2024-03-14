Anthony (Tones) Eugene Peters Jr.: ‘Dedicated and determined’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Anthony (Tones) Eugene Peters Jr. was born on January 6, 1987 to Anthony Peters Sr. and Rose Martin. He passed away at the young age of 37 on March 10, 2024 in Santa Rosa, CA with those closest to him (dad, mom, brother, sister, children and niece) by his side.

Anthony grew up on the Hoopa Valley Reservation with his brother right beside him. He grew up alongside his closest cousins, Eve, Aaron Jr., Jack, Maureen, Winona, Adam, Danielle, Lil Dion, Brandon and sissy. He loved camping, swimming, playing sports and barbecuing at grandmas with them! He battled with cancer and chemo from the age of 6 months to 6 years old. He was dedicated and determined, Tones loved helping! If he started a project, he finished it! He donated to his grandmas church and would step in when nobody else would. He helped his uncle Aaron with church whether it was building fires, doing yard work or simply doing whatever was needed. He’d come to church asking for prayers to see his children, the next day prayers would be answered and he would be with his mom along with his kids. Anthony loved his brother dearly, always trying to spend time with him, even if it was just in group chat, he had to see his brother from the same mother. Tones often ran away to his sisters house to spend time with her, his nephew, his nieces and Tina (his ninja). He loved his sister dearly and always looked forward to time with her and her babies. He knew he could depend on her to help him and protect him always.

One thing is for sure, he loves spending time with his aunt Edna and loved her much, he loved spending time with her at his moms. He also loved playing crib with his uncle Bob (he got skunked as he told mom).

Anthony was the youngest of 5 siblings, a dad to his 6 beautiful children and his 2 step children, as well as a loving grandpa to 4 baby girls. He loved his family unconditionally and loved being with them no matter what they were doing. He loved being with them whether it be fishing, eeling, smoking ot just blasting music and “chillin”. He really loved playing games with his mama (especially when he won)! Anthony’s heart was for his kids, he worked effortlessly fighting for his children and in doing so he was becoming the head of TCCC clean and sober living.

Anthony fought til the bitter end and he’s going to be forever missed, he was the heart of our family. Anthony is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Kathleen Sherman, maternal grandparents Laverne Sr. and Winona Martin, uncle Seeley (Junior) Spott Jr., sister Pook-A-Yamch Spin-off, baby brother William, as well as numerous other cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his dad Anthony Peters Sr.; mom Rose Martin; his 6 children Lillian, Nathaniel, Victoria, Christopher, Georgina, and Mavis; his 2 step children and children; his brother Chet (wife Ivalenna); sister Dawnetta; nieces Teschè, LeiLani, Alexianna, Candace(2 babies) and Adamay (baby girl); and nephews Emanuel and Chester Jr.; his other sister and her 6 kids; uncles Bob, Bull, and Aaron; and aunties Udbie, Wuzzy, Lizzy, Mary and Annie. As well as numerous other cousins.

Pall bearers are Burr Rogers, Eugene Masten, Shane Anderson, Carlisle Colegrove, Suigiy Colegrove, Francis Colegrove, Dustin Elmore, Dion Jr., Dennis Sherman lll, Melvin Farmer Jr., Lil John Thompson, Gi-nuh Lincoln, Owen Lincoln, Gage Marshall, Ernest Lincoln, Redcloud Lincoln and William Lincoln.

Honorary pall bearers are Anthony Peters Sr., Chet McCloud, Nathaniel Peters, Emanuel (manny) Gonzalez, Adam Martin, Clinton Charles, Aaron Smith Jr., Jack Smith, Laverne Martin Jr., Ervin Martin, Cotc Lincoln, David Frank, Dion Sr., Seeley Spott lll, James Doolittle, Zack Potts and Elijah Martin.

We would like to thank the Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria for all of your help, love and support thruout this time, it’s beyond much appreciated. Thank you to the Hoopa Tribe for their assistance.

#Friday Wake Service Friday at 5pm at Hoopa Full Gospel Church

#Saturday Funeral Service At 11am at N.F Building

Reception after Service is at Hoopa Fire Hall

*ALSO #FRIDAY DOING CARAVAN W.C TO HOOPA*

*#Saturday WE’LL BE PACKING HIM N.F TO HOOPA CEMETERY*

Don’t forget WEAR #Niners GEAR OR #RED