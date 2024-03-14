AUVSI Defense Programming Drives Industry-Government Collaboration at XPONENTIAL 2024

Featured programming highlights the Department of Defense's Replicator initiative and impact of uncrewed technologies the national security landscape.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPONENTIAL, the technology event for autonomy and robotics, returns for its highly anticipated 2024 edition from April 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Organized by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), XPONENTIAL 2024 promises to be a pivotal event for the defense industry, with unparalleled insights into the latest advancements shaping national security and crucial AUVSI Defense programming curated to address the evolving needs of the industry. Featuring a dynamic lineup of technology demonstrations, educational sessions, and networking opportunities, XPONENTIAL will foster invaluable collaboration between government and industry. Attendees will have opportunities to engage with DOD officials, program managers, and defense experts.

“As defense agencies are seeking to learn from global changes and adapt accordingly, uncrewed systems and autonomous technologies stand ready to provide critical capabilities, responsiveness, and resilience for a wide variety of mission sets,” said Michael Smitsky, Vice President, Government Affairs at AUVSI. “I am confident that AUVSI is the right stakeholder to foster collaboration between industry and defense agency officials, and I'm proud to welcome both groups to AUVSI Defense at XPONENTIAL 2024.”

AUVSI Defense accelerates innovation and shapes the future of defense technology by convening stakeholders to discuss the latest advancements and initiatives, including the Department of Defense's Replicator program. With a focus on addressing the pressing needs of government agencies, military branches, and industry partners, AUVSI Defense at XPONENTIAL 2024 will provide participants with opportunities to gain new insights, foster partnerships, and stay at the forefront of defense technology advancements.

This year’s XPONENTIAL defense offerings include:

-AUVSI Defense Theatre: Hosted within the XPO Hall, the AUVSI Defense Theatre will feature a series of educational sessions led by industry experts, DOD officials, and program managers. Attendees will dive into critical topics such as the Replicator initiative, acquisition reform, industry-government collaboration, human-machine teaming, and manufacturing capacity. The sessions aim to provide comprehensive insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of defense technology and technology integration into the services. A full conference pass is required to access this programming.

-Defense Technologies Zone: Spanning over 10,000 square feet of exhibit space, the Defense Technologies Zone in the XPO Hall will showcase leading defense and security companies, highlighting the latest innovations, products, and solutions. Attendees can explore a wide range of cutting-edge technologies including uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous systems, sensor technologies, and cybersecurity solutions. The zone offers a dynamic area for networking, business development, and collaboration among industry leaders and decision-makers.

-Pacific Pivot Outdoor Demos: In conjunction with the AUVSI Defense programming, XPONENTIAL 2024 will feature outdoor demonstrations of technologies that aim to meet defense needs. These demonstrations will share innovative solutions across multiple domains, including aerial, maritime, and ground-based systems. Attendees will witness firsthand how mature, proven, commercial off-the-shelf equipment is ready to provide critical warfighting capabilities.

-Education Sessions: XPONENTIAL 2024 will host a series of education sessions covering topics such as multi-domain technology integration, optimization of manufacturing and supply chain capacity, and procurement and funding strategies. These sessions will provide attendees with in-depth insights into emerging trends and challenges in the defense sector, empowering them to make informed decisions and drive innovation within their organizations.

XPONENTIAL serves as a premier gathering for over 7,500 experts in technology, from over 60 countries and spanning more than 20 industries. As the largest event of its kind, XPONENTIAL provides opportunities for attendees to explore cutting-edge advancements, network with industry leaders, and seize business opportunities. To register, visit XPONENTIAL's media registration page.

