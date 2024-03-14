Thursday, March 14

WA removes legal immigration status requirements for professional licenses

Washington residents without permanent legal immigration status will soon be able to get professional licenses for jobs once closed to them. Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday signed House Bill 1889, which allows the use of individual tax identification numbers — often used by immigrants without legal status to file taxes — instead of social security numbers on professional license applications. Some professions, like optometry, private investigators and notaries, require applicants to be United States citizens to qualify for licensure. The bill also removes those requirements. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Lunar New Year officially recognized as holiday in Washington state

Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation Wednesday to officially recognize Lunar New Year as a holiday in Washington. Under House Bill 2209, Lunar New Year will be a legislatively recognized holiday in Washington. My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue), who sponsored the legislation, said the bill acknowledges the “vibrant tapestry of cultural contributions woven by the AANHPI communities.” Continue reading at King 5.

Legislature decides WA schools should include LGBTQ+ history

Education across the state is one step closer to becoming more inclusive under a measure approved by the Legislature this year. Senate Bill 5462 would require the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Washington’s education agency, to update learning standards to include the histories, perspectives and contributions of LGBTQ+ people. School boards would also be asked to comply with a model policy, and adopt a curriculum that includes the perspectives and experiences of historically marginalized groups, including diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, racial and ethnic groups, and those with disabilities. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Elaine Thompson)

Aberdeen Daily World

Helping small business grow on the Harbor

By sea, by rail: port talks automobile cargo traffic

Federal spending bill sends money to police station, dam projects

Bainbridge Island Review

Nance hears a boatful of ferry complaints in BI (Nance)

Columbian

The worst pavement panels on I-5 north of Vancouver will be fixed this summer (Liias)

Vancouver council decides to not expand camping bans because ‘it might make it worse for everyone’

Everett Herald

After years waiting, Darrington may finally get park with river access

Editorial: Forced sale of TikTok ignores network of problems

The Inlander

The crisis in overdoses is heard at City Hall

The Pacific Northwest is finalizing plans for $1 billion in investments in ‘green’ hydrogen to power aviation, shipping, long-haul trucking and more

The Northern Light

42nd legislative district bills are sent to governor’s desk (Timmons, Rule, Shewmake)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle council members push to speed up pace of police hiring

Seattle Times

Highway 520 tolls likely to rise again this summer

WA lawmakers back TikTok ‘ban.’ Seattle TikTokers aren’t happy about it

Editorial: WA must move swiftly to regulate AI (Nguyen)

Opinion: Full disclosure: Proud of WA’s strong open records act

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

New community center at Lions Park to link library, child care services and more

WA State Standard

Inslee seeks ouster of regulatory leader amid tumult at agency

Former Washington House Speaker Frank Chopp will not seek reelection

WA removes legal immigration status requirements for professional licenses

Yakima Herald-Republic

Federal study includes passenger rail service in Yakima, but those trains are far away

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle students push to save school focused on recovery

Lunar New Year officially recognized as holiday in Washington state (Thai)

State Rep. Frank Chopp won’t seek re-election after 30 years in Washington politics

Judge rules against WA law that enhanced oversight of ICE detention center in Tacoma (Ortiz-Self)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Renton woman claims she was fired for being pregnant

Mother calls for federal legislation to address rise in fake content created by AI

Woman fatally shot near Garfield High School, student hurt in earlier shooting outside school

Evergreen student’s carbon monoxide death investigation says alarms turned off by maintenance

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle leaders to discuss public safety issues at public forum Thursday

Seattle officials cite progress in homelessness but fear fentanyl crisis may reverse trend

Drug trafficker had ‘fortified compound’ at Bellingham homeless encampment, feds say

KUOW Public Radio

Higher salaries? Subsidized housing? What will it take for Seattle to recruit and retain more police?

Washington state doctors who use their own semen to impregnate patients could now face prison time (Orwall)

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane Police Department struggles to curb open drug use in the city

Cascadia Daily News

Bellingham considers density limits, stormwater restrictions in Silver Beach

Crosscut

Legislature decides WA schools should include LGBTQ+ history (Liias)