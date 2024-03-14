Thursday, March 14
WA removes legal immigration status requirements for professional licenses
Washington residents without permanent legal immigration status will soon be able to get professional licenses for jobs once closed to them. Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday signed House Bill 1889, which allows the use of individual tax identification numbers — often used by immigrants without legal status to file taxes — instead of social security numbers on professional license applications. Some professions, like optometry, private investigators and notaries, require applicants to be United States citizens to qualify for licensure. The bill also removes those requirements. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
Lunar New Year officially recognized as holiday in Washington state
Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation Wednesday to officially recognize Lunar New Year as a holiday in Washington. Under House Bill 2209, Lunar New Year will be a legislatively recognized holiday in Washington. My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue), who sponsored the legislation, said the bill acknowledges the “vibrant tapestry of cultural contributions woven by the AANHPI communities.” Continue reading at King 5.
Legislature decides WA schools should include LGBTQ+ history
Education across the state is one step closer to becoming more inclusive under a measure approved by the Legislature this year. Senate Bill 5462 would require the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Washington’s education agency, to update learning standards to include the histories, perspectives and contributions of LGBTQ+ people. School boards would also be asked to comply with a model policy, and adopt a curriculum that includes the perspectives and experiences of historically marginalized groups, including diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, racial and ethnic groups, and those with disabilities. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Elaine Thompson)
