Wocstar Capital, LLC. Earns Prestigious B Corp Certification
Gayle Jennings O'Byrne, CEO Wocstar
Wocstar Capital, LLC. Earns Prestigious B Corp Certification
Achieving B Corp Certification is not just a milestone for us; it's a celebration pf our commitment to being intentional about the economic empowerment of our community.”VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wocstar Capital, LLC. Earns Prestigious B Corp Certification
— Gayle Jennings O'Byrne, Wocstar
Wocstar Capital is thrilled to announce its achievement of B Corp Certification, a landmark event in their quest to champion diversity and inclusivity within the entrepreneurial landscape. As part of the certification process, Wocstar was selected to participate in the Level program, an initiative that partners with business leaders who are Black, Indigenous, or other People of Color and identify as women.
This esteemed certification symbolizes their dedication to melding astute investment practices with a deliberate focus on inclusion, alongside social and environmental responsibility. This certification underscores their dual commitment: driving financial success while simultaneously exerting a positive impact on society and the environment.
March celebrates B Corp Month, highlighting companies that voluntarily meet high standards of social and environmental performance. The B Corp certification, awarded by B Lab, is a testament to a company’s dedication to significant social and environmental benchmarks. With over 8,000 companies globally embarking on this journey, the certification exemplifies the growing movement to use business as a force for good.
Wocstar Capital distinguishes itself through its dual initiatives: the Wocstar Fund, aimed at investing in female founders and diverse entrepreneurs, and the Wocstar Academy, a program designed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to scale their ventures. Achieving B Corp Certification solidifies Wocstar Capital’s commitment to blending social impact with financial returns, demonstrating its role in driving systemic change.
Gayle Jennings O’Byrne, CEO of Wocstar Capital, LLC., and Co-Founder and General Partner of the Wocstar Fund, shares her enthusiasm: "Achieving B Corp Certification is not just a milestone for us; it's a celebration of a vision inspired by the legacy of trailblazing women of color, including my mother. It underscores our commitment to being intentional about the economic empowerment of our community — how many times our dollar circulates within it and the broader impact we can achieve.
From the team we build and the vendors we choose, like florists, bookkeepers, and lawyers, to the investments we make and our partnerships, every decision is guided by this ethos. We are thrilled that B Lab recognizes our efforts, validating that doing good not only is possible but also leads to great results."
Joining a global network of Certified B Corporations across 96 countries and 162 industries, Wocstar Capital is now part of a vibrant community striving to use business as a force for good. This certification not only underscores the firm’s dedication to sustainable practices and equity but also positions Wocstar as a leader in the movement towards a more inclusive and sustainable economy.
Among the notable B Corps in the USA that Wocstar Capital joins exemplifies the power of business as a force for good, highlighting the diverse ways companies can contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world. As Wocstar Capital continues to make its mark, it remains dedicated to inspiring others within the B Corp community and beyond, championing a future where businesses are pivotal in creating equitable and sustainable outcomes for all.
Mindie Barnett
MB and Associates Public Relations
+1 609-923-1639
email us here