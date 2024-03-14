Guardian Recovery Welcomes Maks Danilin as Chief Revenue Officer, Pioneering New Paths in Behavioral Health
Guardian Recovery Welcomes Maks Danilin as Chief Revenue Officer, Pioneering New Paths in Behavioral HealthBOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Recovery is proud to announce the appointment of Maks Danilin as the new Chief Revenue Officer. With an impressive trajectory in the healthcare sector, specifically in innovative addiction treatment programs, Danilin brings a wealth of experience and insight to the organization.
Danilin's journey into healthcare began with his personal recovery experience, leading him to the forefront of the home health sector. His work with Aware Recovery Care, an in-home addiction treatment program, has set new standards in the industry. "It was about launching a new form of care, and essentially altering the traditional paths of care," Danilin explains.
Under his guidance, Aware Recovery Care witnessed substantial growth, expanding from a small coastal town in Connecticut across the Northeast and beyond, now serving 11 states. Danilin's role was pivotal in transforming the in-home addiction treatment model into an insurance-reimbursable service, significantly impacting the industry's approach to care.
In his role at Guardian Recovery, Danilin will focus on bridging the relationship between payers and Guardian facilities, with an aim to lessen administrative tasks and widen the ability for more clients to access Guardian's facilities. He will also be instrumental in developing new service lines and exploring more virtual and home-based services.
Reflecting on his new role, Danilin states, "Guardian feels like what it felt like in the heyday, the absolute pinnacle of my last venture. I'm here to ensure we operate these great programs with ease, focusing on treating clients while lessening the load on administrative tasks. It's about creating a system in which we are collaborative partners with health plans and employer groups, ensuring the right populations receive the exceptional care they need."
Guardian Recovery’s Chief Executive Officer, Josh Scott, expressed enthusiasm about Danilin's appointment, stating, "Maks brings a unique perspective from his extensive experience in home care and virtual offerings. His visionary approach to healthcare, focusing on value-based care and partnership with payers, aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to have him on board and are excited about the future of Guardian Recovery under his leadership."
Danilin's approach to healthcare emphasizes transparency, partnership, and innovation. He has been a champion for value-based treatment services, advocating for models that incentivize providers to go above and beyond in delivering quality care. His efforts have fostered successful partnerships with some of the largest payers in the industry, proving that value-based care is not only possible but essential for the future of healthcare.
As Chief Revenue Officer, Danilin will leverage his expertise and passion to drive Guardian Recovery to new heights, ensuring that more individuals have access to the care they need when they need it most.
About Guardian Recovery
Guardian Recovery is a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health services, offering a range of programs that address addiction and mental health issues. With a commitment to innovation, quality care, and client-centered services, Guardian Recovery is dedicated to improving lives and communities across the nation.
