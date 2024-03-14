OPEN HOUSES SCHEDULED TO EXPLAIN 2024 SPONGY MOTH TREATMENT PROGRAM

ILLINOIS, March 14 - Presentations to cover spray treatments in northwest Illinois





SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will hold an open house to explain its most recent plan to treat parts of northwest Illinois for the destructive Spongy Moth (previously called gypsy moth) on March 27, 2024, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, IL 61036.





Spongy Moth is a non-native tree pest. Large populations of the pest are capable of stripping plants bare, leaving them susceptible to disease and environmental stressors. Severe or repeated defoliation can cause tree death. Unlike the emerald ash borer, another non-native pest which feeds exclusively on ash trees, the Spongy Moth is not a picky eater. Though its caterpillars will devour almost anything leafy and green as they feed on over 250 species of plants, they have a strong preference for many of our trees, including oak and willow and even pines.





Male Spongy Moths are brown with black chevron-like markings on their wings and have a wingspan of an inch-and-a-half. Female Spongy Moths are slightly larger and typically white or cream-colored with similar markings. The females cannot fly because of the weight of their eggs.





Infested sites will be treated with applications of either Bacillus thuringiensis var. Kurstaki (BtK) or mating disruption (MD) based upon the determined level of the infestation.





The BtK product is Valent Foray 48B - Organic, and it will be applied by helicopter in mid-May, with a second application being done within the following two weeks. BtK is a naturally occurring bacteria used by gardeners as an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides. It is important to note that BtK has an excellent safety record and is not harmful to people or animals.





In mid-June, airplanes will apply the mating disruption product Splat GM-Organic to one area in Carroll County. Splat GM -Organic is a Spongy Moth-specific pheromone that acts as a sexual attractant and prevents male Spongy Moths from finding females and breeding.





Anyone interested in learning more about either treatment method is encouraged to attend the open house where IDOA staff will be available to answer questions.

Contact our DeKalb Office by phone at 815.787.5476 or email Nancy.Johnson@Illinois.gov with questions. Keep in mind that our Spongy Moth Specialists will be in the field for the spray program as it occurs. You can view treatment maps online at the Slow the Spread website: slowthespread.org/pages/illinois-outreach