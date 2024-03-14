Submit Release
Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on New European Union Regulation Prohibiting Products made with Forced Labor

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued the following statement regarding the European Union Member State's approval of a regulation that would prohibit products made with forced labor from being sold in the European Union market.

“I applaud the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the European Union for joining us in promoting responsible trade that protects and advances the rights of workers around the world. The regulation approved across the European market will strengthen our joint enforcement efforts and make it harder for unscrupulous companies to profit from forced labor, while helping to ensure the resilience and predictability of our interconnected supply chains.

“Forced labor is a modern form of slavery, a monstrous affront to human rights and human decency that has no place in our supply chains or in those of our partners. The Department of Homeland Security is proud to lead the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to combat forced labor in our supply chains, help level the playing field for U.S. businesses, and work towards the eradication of forced labor across the world.

“DHS and our colleagues across the U.S. government will continue to work closely with our international partners to hold those who perpetrate forced labor practices accountable, and keep the global supply chain fair, just, and secure for all.”

