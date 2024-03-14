Revolutionizing Sustainability: reSAWN TIMBER co. Launches Sylva, Thermally Modified North American Red Oak Cladding
We're thrilled to introduce Sylva to the market. We're not only providing our customers with a high-quality, durable product but also offering a sustainable solution that aligns with our values.”TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- reSAWN TIMBER co., a leading provider of sustainable and innovative timber products, proudly announces the launch of their latest groundbreaking, domestically sourced, thermally modified wood cladding: SylvaTM. The Sylva offering currently includes North American Red Oak cladding that is sourced from abundant and sustainably grown U.S. forests.
What sets Sylva apart is its environmentally friendly production process and its low carbon footprint. Sylva's thermal modification process involves utilizing heat and steam in a controlled environment to modify the cellular structure of the wood. Sylva is modified without the use of chemicals, making it an eco-conscious choice for architects, designers, builders, and homeowners seeking sustainable materials for their projects. By sourcing and manufacturing locally, Sylva minimizes the environmental impact associated with transportation and logistics. With shorter distances to travel, emissions from shipping are significantly reduced compared to products that are imported from farther locations. Every step of Sylva’s creation is meticulously managed to minimize carbon emissions and environmental impact.
This cutting-edge product line showcases the company's commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation in the timber industry. reSAWN TIMBER co. has long been at the forefront of sustainable timber solutions, and Sylva represents the culmination of years of research and development in this field. Whether used for interior or exterior applications, Sylva offers unmatched versatility and performance.
Key features of Sylva include:
- FSC®-Certified: Sylva is sustainably harvested from FSC®-Certified forests. Foresters are certified through the Pennsylvania Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI).
- WUI Compliant: Safest wood choice for projects located in wildland-urban interface zones.
- Structurally Sound: Outstanding dimensional stability. Resistant to shrinking, swelling, or warping, making it an ideal choice for outdoor applications.
- Moisture Resistant: The heat treatment modifies the wood’s cell structure reducing the potential for moisture absorption.
- 100% Grown and Produced in the USA: This product is locally cultivated, designed, and manufactured in Pennsylvania, USA.
- Protect Rainforests: A safer alternative to tropical rainforests species.
- Chemical Free: Safe production process, no oil, plastic, resin, wax, or other additives.
- Warranty: Supported by a 25-year warranty against rot and decay.
- Low Carbon Footprint: Fully sourced and produced in the USA and is an environmentally compatible substitute for carbon-intensive materials.
"We're thrilled to introduce Sylva to the market," said Bill Stevens III, CEO at reSAWN TIMBER co. "With Sylva, we're not only providing our customers with a high-quality, durable product but also offering a sustainable solution that aligns with our values as a company. We believe that sustainability and innovation should go hand in hand, and Sylva is a testament to that belief."
The launch of Sylva reaffirms reSAWN TIMBER co.’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the architectural and design communities and the building industry. With Sylva, customers can trust that they are not only getting a superior product but also making a positive impact on the environment.
For more information about Sylva and other products offered by reSAWN TIMBER co., visit their website at https://resawntimberco.com.
reSAWN TIMBER co. is a manufacturer of high-performing, highly designed interior and exterior wood materials throughout North America and international sectors. Their carefully curated product offering includes charred woods, reclaimed woods, sustainably harvested American wood species, European White Oak, Black Walnut, and modified woods. They believe in making only high-quality products by implementing unique and proprietary design processes to pre-finish wood. Their interior and exterior products look aesthetically pleasing on day one and perform well during their entire life span.
