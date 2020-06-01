Introducing ABODO Wood in the USA
reSAWN TIMBER co. is proud to be the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of ABODO® thermally modified Vulcan cladding and decking products in the USA.TELFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- reSAWN TIMBER co. is proud to be the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of ABODO® thermally modified Vulcan cladding and decking products in the USA.
Based in New Zealand, ABODO prides itself on producing a range of beautiful and durable timber solutions that are safe, sustainable, and renewable. The company has a strong ethos around ensuring its timber is ethically sourced and demonstrates extended producer responsibility. From milling to building, they respect their material, the people who use it, and where it comes from. For every tree milled, Abodo ensures it provides more than 30 years of service, which is as long as it takes to grow a replacement tree.
At reSAWN TIMBER co. we celebrate and visually leverage wood’s inherent tendency to weather over time by designing modern, high-performance, sustainable products that are meant to age in place with grace, so ABODO’s ethos was a natural fit. ABODO’s design ethos has two core components:
Lifetime Beauty
Abodo timbers are crafted to be enjoyed for years to come. Designed to age with grace, the timbers that age in place with grace, while maintaining durability and beauty for a lifetime.
With Tomorrow in Mind
ABODO timbers are harvested from New Zealand’s FSC® certified rapidly renewable plantation forests. They are ethically crafted with respect from beginning to end – allowing us to meet today’s increasing needs without disadvantaging future generations.
ABODO Vulcan Cladding
Vulcan thermally modified wood cladding is created from New Zealand plantation timber and engineered with a patented vertical grain orientation for superior weathering characteristics. A fine-sawn face provides beautiful grain depth and optimal coating performance.
The thermal modification process and vertical grain structure give Vulcan cladding superior stability and reduced resin content. It’s naturally durable so the timber doesn’t require any chemical preservatives, and has a beautiful, consistent brown tone.
Vulcan cladding is available in a range of architectural profiles and it’s supplied pre-finished in Abodo Protector Oil (Abodo’s high performance penetrating exterior oil), so there’s no need to finish boards on-site.
Benefits of Specifying ABODO Vulcan Cladding:
- Outstanding dimensional stability, resulting in less aesthetic maintenance and therefore less coating over the lifetime of the product.
- All ABODO wood is produced from well managed sustainable sources including FSC® and other regionally certified woods. reSAWN TIMBER co. holds an FSC® Chain of Custody Certification, as well.
- Low carbon footprint: Abodo wood is an environmentally compatible substitute for carbon-intensive materials.
- 100% recyclable and reusable, naturally renewable.
- Warranty: 15 years against fungal decay*.
- Moisture content: Approx. 7% MC (+/- 2%) at time of dispatch. It does not require acclimation prior to installation.
- Vulcan has little or no corrosiveness on most metals (equivalent to untreated softwood) and can be placed in contact with most building materials Normal PVA, PU, MUF glues, and RF resins can be used.
- Expected dimensional change in structure: Width expansion approx. 0.25%, thickness expansion approx. 2.5%. Vulcan is approximately 50% more stable than flat sawn Radiata pine.
- Glue: New generation polyurethane adhesive – VOC, solvent, and formaldehyde-free.
- Thermally modified pine is resistant to most wood-boring insects.
- Weight: 2lbs/sf (lightweight cladding).
- ASTM D5824 – Delamination Resistance.
- ASTM D4442 – Moisture Content.
- Low VOC (85 g/L). * Our STERLING product is 0 VOC.
- SFM 12-7A-1 – WUI Exterior Wall Siding and Sheathing
- Vulcan cladding’s fine sawn face allows a depth of grain, optimal coating performance, superior beauty, durability, and weathering characteristics.
Pre-Finished Vulcan Cladding Options
- Abodo Protector Oil: Nine reSAWN TIMBER co. designs (GRAPHITE, PATINA, NERO, STRAW, PEARL, CLEAR, WALNUT, MANUKA, TEAK) are pre-finished with Abodo Protector Oil.
- Sioo:x One reSAWN TIMBER co. design (Sioo:x) is pre-finished in Sioo:x natural wood coating. Sioo:x is a patented Silicon technology, which silvers off to a beautiful, low maintenance finish.
- reSAWN’s Exterior Oil Finish: One reSAWN TIMBER co. design (STERLING) is pre-finished with a non-toxic odor-free one-coat oil-based sealer for all types of exterior wood.
ABODO Vulcan Decking
ABODO for reSAWN decking is created from thermally modified New Zealand plantation timber. It’s treated with an organic preservative system that includes water repellent for superior durability.
The thermal modification process gives the material enhanced stability, reduced resin content, and is a beautiful homogeneous brown color. The premium-grade, reeded face has little to no corrosiveness to most metals and can be coated on site. It’s also compatible with our Sioo:x weathering treatment.
Benefits of Specifying Vulcan Decking
- Natural Stability – Vulcan Decking is manufactured with a vertical grain orientation, which means the timber has great stability, even in harsh conditions.
- Easy Fix – Abodo products do not require pre-drilling. That means you can install faster.
- Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) Certified – A guarantee that forest products come from responsibly managed sources, including forest management and chain of custody.
- Red List Free – Free from Red List chemicals
Samples of our ABODO products are available for architects and designers at no cost and shipped via UPS Ground. Click on the button below to explore reSAWN’s complete product offering – sort by species, color, or application.
Jocelyn Mahan
reSAWN Timber Co.
+1 215-709-2001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn