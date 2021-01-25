reSAWN TIMBER co.’s Abodo® Vulcan Cladding Compliant for Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Zones
reSAWN TIMBER co.’s Abodo Vulcan cladding passed the test for upcoming inclusion in the WUI Products Listing.TELFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more people live in and around forests, grasslands, shrub lands, and other natural areas—places referred to as wildland-urban interface, or WUI zones—problems related to wildfires are exacerbated.
For building products to be used in the (WUI) or State Responsibility Area (SRA), regulations require that building products comply with specific directives. In terms of fire resistance and ignition resistance the primary goal of the WUI code is to hold construction practices to higher standards in the built environment. When a home or structure is designed and built with attention to detail and careful consideration of complaint building materials, it increases the chances of a structure’s survival in a wildfire.
reSAWN TIMBER co.’s Abodo® Vulcan Cladding was recently tested on an exterior wall assembly in accordance with the California Standards Code, Chapter 12-7A, SFM 12-7A-1 (Siding Materials for Exterior Wall Siding and Sheathing). The test simulated wildfire conditions using full size 4′ x 8′ panels that were exposed to a flame of 150 Kw for ten minutes. After, the panels were then observed for 60 minutes to check for further flaming. In order to gather accurate results, the process was repeated three times.
Wall System: Exterior Wall Assembly
Combustible Components: 5/8 in. thick FlamePro Plywood sheathing, Wrapshield RS™ Rainscreen 3 mm, Tongue & Groove Abodo Vulcan Exterior Wood Cladding by reSAWN TIMBER co.
A SFM Standard 12-7A-1 pass is achieved if:
There is an absence of flame penetration through the wall assembly.
There is an absence of glowing combustion on the interior of the assembly after 70 minutes.
A test for siding in both a horizontal and vertical orientation is required to be sure of performance.
reSAWN TIMBER co.’s Abodo Vulcan cladding passed the test for both horizontal and vertical orientations for upcoming inclusion in the WUI Products Listing. The result? Abodo Vulcan cladding is now a compliant wildland urban interface building material.
The benefits of using real wood cladding with wall assemblies that meet the performance criteria set forth in SFM Standard 12-7A-1 are tremendous:
When compared to noncombustible building materials such as steel and masonry, using WUI compliant exterior wood cladding and wall assemblies offer a sustainable, environmentally friendly, carbon neutral solution.
Ignition resistant fire-retardant-treated wood is impregnated with chemicals, so the use of paints, coating, stains or other visually pleasing surface treatments are not an option.
From an architectural and design perspective, WUI compliant exterior wood cladding has many aesthetically pleasing options to suite any project, with a bevy of species and finish options to choose from.
Exterior timber cladding is a versatile, timeless building material that works well in traditional or contemporary architecture.
Not only is real wood recyclable and biodegradable, but it also has strength, toughness, and durability that rivals many other exterior facade options on the market today.
Abodo Vulcan thermally modified wood cladding is created from New Zealand plantation timber and engineered with a patented vertical grain orientation for superior weathering characteristics. A fine-sawn face provides beautiful grain depth and optimal coating performance.
Builders can rest-assured when choosing a wall assembly that combines reSAWN TIMBER co.’s Vulcan Cladding with fire-rated sheathing or gypsum board, the result is durable, CAL FIRE WUI compliant exterior siding that is impervious to hazardous weather conditions.
Since reSAWN’s Abodo Vulcan Cladding is pre-finished in modern, beautiful tones, architects and designers can confidently specify carbon negative, high performance, visually pleasing Vulcan exterior siding in wildland-urban interface zones. Clients are left with a stunning, natural, one-of-a-kind facade that can be easily maintained throughout the product lifecycle.
If you’d like to learn more about specifying reSAWN’s CalFire compliant Abodo Vulcan Cladding in Wildland Urban Interface zones, get in touch with reSAWN TIMBER co.
