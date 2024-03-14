Spark + Buzz Communications Celebrates Fifth Business Anniversary

Founder Courtney Malengo holds a custom cake adorned with varying shades of teal frosting, commemorating Spark + Buzz Communications' fifth business anniversary. Spark + Buzz Communications heralds five years of helping brands tell their story with a custom cake adorned in teal frosting.

The award-winning, woman-owned strategic communications consultancy celebrates five years of helping brands tell their story.

When organizations authentically share the soul of who they are through story, and weave that narrative internally and externally, it creates raving fans, repeat customers, and engaged employees.” — Spark + Buzz Communications Founder Courtney Malengo

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entrepreneurial bug bit early for Montgomery County native Courtney Malengo. From roadside lemonade stands and selling friendship bracelets in elementary school, to later launching side hustles of a home-based cupcakery and designing bespoke stationery, Courtney always knew she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps of self-employment.

Starting with a career in journalism and evolving into broader marketing communications and branding, Courtney's professional career was comprised of helping organizations grow and share their message. After the birth of her son in late 2017, that entrepreneurial tug beckoned once again. Not wanting to choose between her career or her child, Courtney launched Spark + Buzz Communications in 2019, a strategic communications consultancy that helps brands tell their story to inspire audiences and galvanize growth.

Now, Spark + Buzz is heralding its fifth business anniversary throughout 2024, celebrating the stories and successes the boutique consultancy has brought to life for its clients. Year five is especially noteworthy because approximately 50% of businesses fail by their fifth year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate our five-year milestone. My journalism roots and natural curiosity always made me keen to find an interesting story. Across my 21-year career, the common thread is helping people and organizations enhance their communication and tell their story. Spark + Buzz became a natural outgrowth of that,” Founder Courtney Malengo said. “Most organizations communicate with competing voices from within—rarely is every department or leadership team on the same page, reinforcing key messaging. When organizations authentically share the soul of who they are through story, and strategically weave that narrative both internally and externally, it boosts sales, bolsters brand awareness, cultivates the right culture, and results in raving fans, repeat customers, and engaged employees.”

Based in Gaithersburg, Spark + Buzz serves clients across the country, offering a variety of integrated branding, marketing, and public relations solutions for both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) sectors.

Industry specializations include senior living, healthcare, non-profits, faith-based, real estate, professional services, along with other entrepreneurs and woman-owned businesses.

About Spark + Buzz Communications:

Spark + Buzz Communications (pronounced Spark and Buzz) is an award-winning, woman-owned strategic communications consultancy helping brands tell their story to inspire audiences and galvanize growth. Based in Gaithersburg, Md., Spark + Buzz crafts a variety of creative and strategic solutions through integrated branding, marketing, and public relations solutions. Spark + Buzz is a member of the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, LeadingAge Maryland, and Uniquely UpCounty. For more information, visit www.sparkandbuzz.com.

###