St. Martin's Hosts ICONS in Transformation, Free Art Exhibit Benefiting Ukrainian Refugees April 23-June 11, 2023

Artist Ludmila Pawlowska creates three-dimensional paintings depicting light, love, spirituality, and time for the ICONS in Transformation exhibit April 23-June 11 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Annapolis. A sample of Ludmila Pawlowska's artwork called "Open Your Heart." Approximately 150 pieces of artwork will be displayed at St. Martin's Lutheran Church April 23-June 11, 2023 in Annapolis.

This transformational exhibit features 150 pieces of artwork by expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska

During a particularly difficult time of global conflict and anxiety, we hope this art provides a platform to process these complexities and encourage dialogue.” — St. Martin's Pastor Dave Oravec

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (St. Martin’s) is hosting the internationally acclaimed traveling art exhibit ICONS in Transformation, featuring contemporary works by expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska, April 23 through June 11, 2023, on Sundays (Noon to 2 p.m.), Wednesdays (4-7 p.m.), and Saturdays (10 a.m.- 2 p.m.). This exhibit is free and open to the public, with the artist’s proceeds benefiting Ukrainian refugees.

“The war in Ukraine is very personal to me as my mother was Ukrainian and many of my relatives and friends were forced to flee their homes," Pawlowska shared. "This is why I'm donating my proceeds to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and CARE International, to provide life-saving protections to those forced from their homes.”

The exhibit has traveled throughout cathedrals, churches, and museums in Europe, and for the last decade has toured in the United States. More than 2 million people worldwide have experienced this transformative art exhibit. Now ICONS in Transformation is debuting in Annapolis for the first time, showcasing Pawlowska’s unique medium of three-dimensional paintings depicting light, love, spirituality, and time.

“We’re hosting this magnificent 150-piece art exhibit to prompt a deeper reflection on faith and the spiritual journey, while supporting Ukrainian refugees,” St. Martin’s Pastor Dave Oravec said. “During a particularly difficult time of global conflict and anxiety, we hope this art provides a platform to process these complexities and encourage dialogue.”

ICONS in Transformation is free and available to the public during the following days and times. Private group tours are available by appointment only; for group arrangements please contact 410-757-5090. To learn more visit www.stmartinsannapolis.org/icons.

April 23 - June 11, 2023

Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sundays, Noon to 2 p.m.

About St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church has been spreading God’s good news for over 100 years, joyfully serving the Annapolis community. St. Martin’s offers in-person worship opportunities on Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., led by Rev. Dr. David Oravec. The 10 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube. Learn more about St. Martin’s outreach and ministries at www.stmartinsannapolis.org.

About St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis

Established in 1963, St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis’ mission is to provide students with Christian instruction, academic education, and extra-curricular activities to prepare them for God-pleasing and productive lives. Serving pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, the school has created a nurturing and caring culture where each student can thrive. Learn more at www.stmartinsonline.org

###