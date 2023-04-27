St. Martin's Unveils ICONS in Transformation at Opening Reception

St. Martin's Pastor Dave Oravec receives a certificate of recognition from The City of Annapolis' Chief of Staff Cate Pettit at the ICONS in Transformation Opening Reception on Thursday, April 20 in Annapolis, Md. St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Annapolis hosts ICONS in Transformation, a free contemporary art exhibit open to the public that features the works of expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska, depicting themes of light, love, spirituality, and time. Approximately 193 pieces of artwork by Ludmila Pawlowska are on display at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Annapolis, as part of their ICONS in Transformation contemporary art exhibit (now through June 11, 2023). All the artist's proceeds benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Annapolis Community Catches First Glimpse at Immersive Art Exhibit

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (St. Martin’s) unveiled ICONS in Transformation on Thursday, April 20 to approximately 135 community members during an opening reception where guests experienced 193 pieces of contemporary art and met the artist. On Sunday, April 23, the exhibit officially opened to the public.

Debuting for the first time in Maryland, ICONS in Transformation features artwork by expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska depicting themes of light, love, spirituality, and time. The exhibit is free and open to the public now through June 11, 2023, on Sundays (Noon to 2 p.m.), Wednesdays (4-7 p.m.), and Saturdays (10 a.m.- 2 p.m.), and the artist’s proceeds benefit Ukrainian refugees via UNHCR and CARE International.

Speaking at the opening reception, Pawlowska shared more about her unique three-dimensional paintings and the inspiration behind the exhibit.

“Twenty-six years ago, I was able to go through sorrow with the help of my art. Icons became a source of inspiration for me,” Pawlowska said, noting her mother died suddenly of a stroke and it forever changed her.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland Synod’s Bishop William Gohl commended St. Martin’s dedication to the arts noting, “… although this is the first gigantic visual arts installation, from music to the arts, this is part of the gift of the spirit that rests in this place and in these people.”

St. Martin’s Pastor Dave Oravec accepted a certificate of honor from The City of Annapolis’ Chief of Staff Cate Pettit, recognizing St. Martin’s vision to make this exhibit possible for the community to enjoy free of charge, while supporting a good cause.

“I put my hand up straight away to be Mayor Buckley’s representative tonight, for two reasons. Firstly, our mayor has a real dedication and passion for art, and the place art plays in lifting us up as a community and bringing us together,” Pettit said. “Secondly, my husband’s family were also Ukrainian refugees at the end of the second World War.”

As part of the ICONS in Transformation exhibit, St. Martin’s will host two special concerts in May featuring pianist Thomas Keesecker on Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m., and U.S. Naval Academy organist Monte Maxwell on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit www.stmartinsannapolis.org/icons

About St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church has been spreading God’s good news for 150 years, joyfully serving the Annapolis community. St. Martin’s offers in-person worship opportunities on Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., led by Rev. Dr. David Oravec. The 10 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube. Learn more about St. Martin’s outreach and ministries at www.stmartinsannapolis.org.

About St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis

Established in 1963, St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis’ mission is to provide students with Christian instruction, academic education, and extra-curricular activities to prepare them for God-pleasing and productive lives. Serving pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, the school has created a nurturing and caring culture where each student can thrive. Learn more at www.stmartinsonline.org

