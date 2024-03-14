Rising Suns Agency Lights up PGA Valspar Championship with Real Vibe TV & Zach Shallcross
RSA, a leading social media influencer agency, is bringing The Real Vibe TV and Mr. Zach Shallcross to the PGA Valspar Championship, the official 72-hole event.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Suns Agency, a leading social media influencer agency, is excited to bring The Real Vibe TV and Mr. Zach Shallcross to the PGA Valspar Championship, the official 72-hole event.
The Valspar Championship, a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour, provides an opportunity for RSA and The Real Vibe to help individuals build connections. By bringing The Real Vibe and Mr. Shallcross to the event, RSA is thrilled to make the Valspar event more meaningful for attendees and viewers.
Partner of Rising Suns Agency, Mr. Robert Gilbert expressed his enthusiasm saying, “The goal of Rising Suns Agency is to connect influential people and impactful brands and our presence to the Valspar Championship reflects our commitment to our mission.” He added, “Realizing the thrill and excitement that event offers to fans and participants, we bring The Real Vibe and Mr. Zach to the event to provide compelling content and create unforgettable experiences.”
Mr. Zach Shallcross, a sportsman and television personality known for his appearances on reality show “The Bachelor,” is a partner at RSA. His presence at the PGA Valspar Championship offers a complete package of entertainment for golf lovers. Mr. Shallcross has charmed the audiences with his authenticity through his reality shows, and now, as partner and sports advisor of Rising Suns Agency, he brings his unique perspective to the event, empowering young sportsmen, and his fans to help realize their dreams.
“I am privileged to get the opportunity to make my presence at the PGA Valspar Championship alongside Real Vibe TV,” remarked Mr. Zach Shallcross on the occasion. “PGA tour has always been a great event for golf enthusiasts and this event holds a special place in my heart too since it allows me to share my passion for sports with fans. It would not be possible without RSA to create such unforgettable memories and showcase the unique energy of the event.”
For people curious to peek behind-the-scenes, Real Vibe TV offers exclusive, firsthand access to the event. The theme is to capture the real moments and provide engaging yet reality-based content to their audiences. With that said, fans can immerse themselves in the excitement of the event and relish the real-life experiences related to the event.
“By redefining the traditional interview format, Real Vibe TV is committed to authenticity and inclusivity,” stated Mr. Robert Gilbert, Partner and President at RSA. “The PGA Valspar Championship is a prestigious occasion known for its world-class competition and our decision to bring Real Vibe TV helps us share our values of perseverance, authenticity, and passion for sports with our audiences. Through immersive storytelling and capturing the unseen moments, we aim to celebrate the spirit of the event, offering fans the connection with their favorite personalities and brands.”
With the shared commitment to fostering connections and innovations, Rising Suns Agency, Real Vibe TV, and Mr. Zach Shallcross are set to leave an indelible mark at the PGA Valspar Championship.
About Rising Suns Agency
RSA is a New York-based social media influencer agency specializing in influencer marketing and management. Through its fully customized and data-centric approach, RSA is helping brands expand their reach, creators monetize their talent, and consumers discover their desired products.
You can get more information about Rising Suns Agency at https://risingsunsagency.com/
