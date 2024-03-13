Submit Release
Rising Suns Agency Appoints Steve Culley as Partner & Chief Creative Officer

Rising Suns Agency, a New York-based social media influencer agency, has appointed Steve Culley as Partner / Chief Creative Officer.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Suns Agency, a New York-based social media influencer agency, has appointed Steve Culley as Partner / Chief Creative Officer. A competent figure at the esteemed CUDO agency, Mr. Culley brings an experience of over 28 years to RSA.

The agency has long aspired to expand its horizon and establish a strong team of dedicated professionals. Leveraging Mr. Culley's expertise, RSA commits to serving its clients globally as it solidifies its position in the cut-throat competition of the industry. His appointment marks a great achievement for both Mr. Culley and the agency.

‘’Steve Culley is an invaluable addition to the RSA family. Welcoming this top talent from CUDO agency as the Chief Creative Officer of RSA elevates the trust of our clients in us,’’ Robert Gilbert, Partner and President of Rising Suns Agency, said on the occasion.

‘’What excites us is the commitment of Steve, his years of excellence in the field, astonishing portfolio, and creative mindset that aligns with our vision. Under his leadership, RSA is looking forward to reaching new heights of success.’’

While serving CUDO agency, Mr. Culley shaped the brand identities of several renowned brands and empowered them to turn their dreams into reality. Furthermore, he successfully executed comprehensive advertising campaigns across social and print media, demonstrating his expertise in catering to his clients’ evolving demands.

Mr. Culley expressed his gratitude for his appointment, stating, ‘’RSA is an agency that has earned a reputable status in the industry, and joining this agency is something I deeply appreciate. I am honored to offer my skills and expertise to this agency and contribute to its ongoing success.’’

In the competitive world of social media marketing, Mr. Culley proved himself an asset by contributing to the growth of many businesses and fostering their connections with distinctive brands, thus revolutionizing their markets.

‘’Nothing beats the satisfaction you get while playing your role for a company that understands the client's values and is committed to pushing boundaries to explore new horizons. For me, it is definitely an opportunity to collaborate with a talented team and fulfill my role to help clients and their audiences get the desired results,’’ Mr. Culley said.

As Chief Creative Officer, he will leverage his potential to generate leads and value-driven results for clients, leading to explosive growth.

About Steve Culley

Mr. Culley, a dedicated entrepreneur and hustler, has been serving the industry since 1996. Being a visionary creative director, he is committed to making a meaningful impact on clients and helping them drive valuable results. Through inspiring campaigns and shaping brand identities, he has not only earned clients’ trust but also boosted his portfolio as a top-tier creative professional.

About Rising Suns Agency

Founded by Mr. Sunshine, RSA is a New York-based social media influencer agency that has now embraced the 360-degree status, offering diverse and tailored-made solutions to its clients worldwide. Talents and brands can rely on its innovative and data-centric approach to drive more sales and returns on investments. Backed by a team of talented and creative professionals, and with a solid portfolio of success, RSA stands out from the crowd.
For further information, please visit https://risingsunsagency.com/

