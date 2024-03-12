Rising Suns Agency Welcomes Zach Shallcross As Partner and Sports Advisor
“We are always seeking to partner with creative-minded and dedicated professionals, and we are honored to have Zach on our team,” explained Robert GilbertNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Suns Agency has appointed Zach Shallcross as Partner and Sports Advisor of its Sports Division. The addition of this massive connoisseur of sports to RSA’s team is a strategic decision, amplifying the sports team of the agency.
Renowned for his appearances on the American TV series “The Bachelor,” Mr. Shallcross’ passion extends beyond the TV screen to the sports industry. His passion for sports is ingrained in his genes. While in high school, he remained a passionate football player, and later, his multifaceted career made him earn success in tech, TV, and sports.
“We are always seeking to partner with creative-minded and dedicated professionals, and we are honored to have Zach on our team,” explained Robert Gilbert, President and Partner of RSA. “His passion for sports, together with exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision, is poised to make our sports division thrive in the industry.”
Robert Gilbert, President also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “RSA is thrilled to start the sports domain and is looking forward to leading the sports industry. RSA Studios and Real Vibe will offer audiences more in the sports field since Zach will be launching his own sports podcast, “The Water Boys” in RSA's media pillar. The Bachelor’s TV personality has a successful career as a Tech Executive and is now becoming a Partner with RSA.”
Being a social media influencer company with the purpose of connecting people, RSA’s media network - Real Vibe TV, and Real Vibe Podcast are the platforms where audiences connect with the real versions of their favorite personalities. Now, Mr. Shallcross’ journey is to launch his own sports podcast under RSA, offering audiences an unbeatable experience in sports and great engagement.
“Stepping into the sports industry is like transforming our dream into a reality. The appointment of Zach as Sports Advisor reflects our commitment to diversifying our services and providing entertainment related to all fields, including sports. We are looking forward to collaborating with Zach Shallcross on innovative projects,” said Mr. Gilbert.
Fueled by a passion for sports and entertainment, Mr. Shallcross is committed to elevating RSA’s operations. His understanding and multifaceted career enables him to forge partnerships and curate result-driven content for audiences.
Mr. Shallcross expressed his delight, “While many people know me from TV, my fervent passion for sports often takes a backseat. RSA, for me, is a platform where I can collaborate with my people and entertain them with my sports podcasts. Together we can redefine sports entertainment, bring innovative ideas, and build meaningful connections with the audiences. I am glad to be a part of RSA and its Sports Advisor and am looking forward to creating a lasting impression on the sports industry.”
About Rising Suns Agency
Nestled in New York City, RSA is a forward-thinking social media influencer agency that aims to connect influential people and impactful brands. With its fully customized approach, it provides a wide range of services for both talent and brands, empowering them to drive desired results.
