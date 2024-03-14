Homestyle Direct Unveils a New Spring Menu

Kimchi Fried Rice Ancient Grain Salmon Bowl

TWIN FALLS, ID, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestyle Direct, a leading provider of medically tailored meals for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members with specific dietary needs, including diabetes, renal disease, gluten intolerance, heart disease and other chronic conditions, announces their new Spring Menu featuring a wide array of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The new menu includes unique meals such as the Idaho Nachos, Kimchi Fried Rice with Vegetable Spring Roll, Gnocchi Pasta Meal, Ancient Grain Salmon Bowl, and Mexican Turkey Casserole, with new sides including Fuji Roasted Apples, Edamame Succotash, Borracho Beans and Churro Bites, Scandinavian Vegetables and more. Other new menu items sure to please include a Homestyle Breakfast, Chicken Cottage Pie, Biscuit and Sausage Gravy, Boneless Fried Chicken, and a Sunday Ham Dinner. The new menu also includes heating instructions and the use of graphics to enhance the customer experience.

“The new Spring Menu features a return of many popular meals as well as ten new meals," said Lisa Johnson, Homestyle Direct’s Registered Dietitian and Culinary Arts and Menu Development Manager. "We have increased the portions of fruits, vegetables and starches to provide more calories and a greater nutrient mix. Going forward we will implement new menus three times a year with a focus on customer favorites remaining unchanged.”

Homestyle Direct also recently updated their brand bringing a user-friendly website, simplified meal ordering and transparent communication to their clientele. The brand transformation reflects Homestyle Direct’s 25-year journey of growth and development. The new tagline, Your Health. Your Meals. Your Choice., highlights the company’s commitment to their customers' well-being and to delivering a diverse menu of delicious, nutritious meals, while the new website is user-friendly and accessible to better serve its customers and partners.

Since 1997, Homestyle Direct has been serving home-delivered meals to families around the U.S. Today, the company empowers health equity by offering a wide variety of medically tailored meals to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, guaranteeing choice in every meal to support a healthy lifestyle and ensure food security. With a licensed registered dietitian, each carefully medically tailored meal combines taste, nutrition, choice and convenience. Members under managed care programs receive meals fully covered by Medicaid or Medicare Advantage.

The company understands the unique challenges faced by individuals in managing their health, many who face food insecurity and don’t have access to healthy food, including the elderly and underserved populations. Their dedicated team ensures that every meal meets the highest standard of quality and nutrition and is delivered promptly. In addition, Homestyle Direct makes a positive impact on the community through partnerships with local organizations and initiatives, including promoting food security and healthy living.

The new Spring Menu is available now through June 30, 2024 at: https://www.homestyledirect.com/shop-our-menu/

About Homestyle Direct: Your Health. Your Meals. Your Choice.

Homestyle Direct is a leading provider of nutritious and convenient meal services, dedicated to offering wholesome and delicious options to individuals in need of home-delivered meals. With a commitment to quality, variety, and choice, Homestyle Direct continues to innovate and exceed customer expectations. Their medically tailored meals for diabetes, renal failure, gluten intolerance, and heart health cater to the specific dietary needs of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. Through their community involvement efforts, they actively contribute to the well-being of individuals and families. To learn more visit: http://homestyledirect.com/