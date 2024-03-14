Lindsay Allen, Gynecologist, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I consider it a true privilege to care for patients. With this comes a responsibility to provide expert, empathetic, and collaborative care.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that must yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Lindsay Allen
Dr. Lindsay Allen, MD, has earned the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. She strives to enhance her patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Dr. Allen’s philosophy in her practice is based on a collaborative approach between patient and physician in which trust and shared decision-making are key. She cares deeply for her patients and works hard to ensure a positive experience for them within each healthcare encounter.
Dr. Lindsay says, “I consider it a true privilege to care for patients. With this comes a responsibility to provide expert, empathetic, and collaborative care. My goal is each patient having their individual needs met to improve their health and well-being. This approach gives me the ability to not only meet, but hopefully exceed a patient’s expectations, and also gives me satisfaction and passion for my profession.”
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. As research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers - as they should.
ABOUT DR. LINDSAY ALLEN
Dr. Allen is a board-certified gynecologist who joined the practice in 2021. She is originally from Michigan and attended undergraduate at Michigan State University where she completed her bachelor’s degree in Human Biology. She then attended Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, and received her M.D. degree in 2012. From there she relocated to Arizona and completed her OB/GYN residency training at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Maricopa County Hospital (now Valleywise Health Medical Center) in downtown Phoenix.
Since completion of residency in 2016 she has been serving the Valley with a passion and experience for advanced gynecologic care. She specializes in the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, pelvic pain, sexual health, menopause, and hormone therapy, as well as preventative care, cancer screenings, family planning, and contraception. With expertise in the management of gynecologic surgical problems, Dr. Allen specializes in the use of minimally invasive surgical techniques to help patients recover quickly with the best outcomes.
Visit https://drwilsongyn.com/ to learn more about Dr. Lindsay Allen and the services provided at Deborah Wilson MD and Associates Gynecology.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
