Kate Anthony to Release New Audiobook: “The D Word: Making the Ultimate Decision About Your Marriage”
Should You Stay or Should You Go?
Many women are unable to safely purchase and read a physical book, so the audiobook will allow many more women access. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Anthony, author, high-conflict divorce coach, and critically acclaimed and top 0.5% podcast host, is set to release the audio version of her book, “The D Word: Making the Ultimate Decision About Your Marriage”, on March 19th.
— Kate Anthony
Kate’s book guides women through the powerful journey of asking themselves “should I stay or should I go?” It provides clarity, peace, and helps women make empowered decisions about their marriages, break unhealthy patterns, and build the life they truly want. The audio version will provide readers with a new and safe way to access Kate’s content.
“Many women are unable to safely purchase and read a physical book, so the audiobook will allow many more women access. Additionally, women are used to hearing my voice on my podcast, so the audiobook will feel like coming home to them,” says Kate.
69% of divorces in the United States are initiated by women, indicating that there is a serious imbalance in levels of marital satisfaction between men and women. Kate, a vocal advocate for women and how cultural and societal influences negatively affect our relationships and expectations, provides strength, passion, and hope for all women going through one of life’s most difficult trials.
This audiobook launch marks a celebration of women having access to Kate and her work on a broader scale, creating opportunities to share the empowerment and confidence so many women are longing for in their marriages!
Kate Anthony, author, critically acclaimed podcast host, and high conflict divorce coach, is not afraid to initiate tough conversations about relationships, domestic violence, and the cultural implications of our patriarchal society. In her book, The D Word: Making the Ultimate Decision About Your Marriage, Kate dives deeply into the importance of self-work and the cultural understanding of marriage in order to sustain healthy interpersonal relationships. She serves clients across the globe through her private coaching, group programs, and her wildly popular online program,“Should I Stay or Should I Go.” Kate equips her clients with the tools they need to identify abusive relationships, and feel empowered to make decisions for themselves and their children while feeling validated and supported. Her number-one-ranked podcast, The Divorce Survival Guide Podcast, recommended by the New York Times, has reached over three million downloads and Kate has been featured as an expert in The New York Times, Forbes, Newsweek, and Pure Wow. Kate is a survivor of domestic abuse herself, and overcame many of her own challenges with navigating divorce with a child to consider. She believes that in order to uncover the root of marital issues we must look deeply at the patriarchal systems that underpin cis-hetero relationships in the 21st century. Kate understands how these systems affect men’s behavior, marriage, violence in America and even divorce legislation in the US. This has inspired Kate’s involvement with family court reform through organizations such as the National Safe Parents Organization (NSPO) and her advisory board membership with the Divorce Coalition.
