SDDOT Seeks Public Input into Interstate 90 Local Roads Crossing Study

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Contacts: Steve Gramm, SDDOT Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Pennington County and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold two public meeting open houses to inform area residents about the Interstate 90 Local Roads Crossing Study. The first public meeting is planned for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Underwood Community Center located at 500 S. A Ave. in New Underwood. The second public meeting open house is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wall Community Center located at 501 Main St. in Wall.

The corridor being studied includes I-90 from exit 67 to the Pennington/Jackson County line. The twelve local road crossings of I-90 being evaluated for feasibility of crossing removal are:

151st Avenue;

154th Avenue;

Weiser Road;

164th Avenue;

167th Avenue;

169th Avenue;

171st Avenue;

173rd Avenue/Owanka Road;

175th Avenue/Clapp Road;

Crooked Creek Road/Jensen Road;

Cedar Butte Road/188 th Avenue; and

Avenue; and Big Foote Road.

The overall meeting goal is to introduce the study, provide background information, and collect public feedback on the locations being studied. Each public meeting will have the identical information displayed. The meetings will be informal allowing one-on-one discussion with the study team.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the information to be displayed at the meetings will also be available at the study website at https://www.i90localroadcrossingstudy.com starting the day of the first public meeting on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period. Written comments on what is being presented will be accepted through Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The website https://www.i90localroadcrossingstudy.com also has information on the study scope, study schedule, and will house information throughout the study.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-