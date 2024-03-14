AEGEA selects ASTERRA Recover solution for water initiative
Satellite data and AI combine for water leak detection that yields faster and more accurate results while protecting climate and natural resources
They understand that sustainability is directly related to innovation, and new technologies, like Recover, will help them meet their demands in an efficient way”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTERRA was awarded a multi-year contract with AEGEA, the largest private sanitation company in Brazil. Under the contract, ASTERRA will provide their Recover solution for water leak detection for three years, 2024 through the end of 2026.
— Gadi Kovarsky, general manager of ASTERRA’s Water Division
“AEGEA has taken a giant leap forward in protecting their community by choosing ASTERRA solutions. They understand that sustainability is directly related to innovation, and new technologies, like Recover, will help them meet their demands in an efficient way,” said Gadi Kovarsky, general manager of ASTERRA’s Water Division.
AEGEA will use ASTERRA’s EO Discover platform, which provides utility leaders and infrastructure teams with immediate information about water leaks and climate metrics. ASTERRA’s award-winning solution images systems using polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (PolSAR) to sense and evaluate soil moisture. The data is processed through ASTERRA’s patented algorithms and delivered directly to the EO Discover dashboard. Crews use this field maps application to log investigation results, leak location, and other data.
Many regions are adopting EO Discover because it is a cost-effective and efficient way to monitor systems and meet sustainability goals. The many benefits of EO Discover include the tracking of results and the easy preparation of benchmark reports. This includes project costs, cost savings, gallons of water saved, and other key indicators.
The contract with AEGEA was accomplished in collaboration with ASTERRA partner, Nortech. Last year brought a rapid expansion of ASTERRA contracts in Brazil because ASTERRA solutions show strong return on investment and improvements in the service quality, while making it easy to locate and address infrastructure problems and report positive climate impacts. ASTERRA solutions are also being used by water and sanitation utilities in Curitiba, Joinville, and São Paulo, and should also be present in Goiânia, Minas Gerais, and Sorocaba.
About ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and then artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms, and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries to over 600 customers, verifying over 100,000 leaks, saving over 368 billion gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 235,520 metric tons, and saving 920,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
