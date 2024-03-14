Submit Release
Greater Haralson Chamber Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Real South Realty

Ceremony was held March 12 in Bremen

Real South Realty brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our community, and we are excited to support their continued growth and success.”
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President
BREMEN, GA., UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Real South Realty office (125 Buchanan St.), a premier real estate agency serving the Haralson County community and beyond, in downtown Bremen on March 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Real South Realty, a full-service brokerage led by Angie Luttrell, is dedicated to providing exceptional service and expertise to clients seeking to buy, sell or invest in real estate properties in the Haralson County area. With a commitment to professionalism, integrity and personalized attention, Real South Realty aims to make the home buying and selling process as seamless and rewarding as possible for its clients.

"We are delighted to celebrate the official opening of Real South Realty with a ribbon-cutting ceremony," Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President Eric McDonald said. "Real South Realty brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our community, and we are excited to support their continued growth and success."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from Luttrell, as well as representatives from the Greater Haralson Chamber. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the new Real South Realty office and learn more about the services and resources available to clients.

As part of the Greater Haralson Chamber's mission to promote economic development and community engagement, the addition of Real South Realty further strengthens the local business landscape and enhances the overall quality of life for residents in the Bremen area. Visit haralson.org for more information and to contact the Chamber.

