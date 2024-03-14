Maryland State Police To Bolster Patrol Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

March 14, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police beginning Friday will increase patrols and enforcement efforts on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving through St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

State troopers from all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols on roads with high DUI incidents from Friday through Sunday. Enforcement efforts are bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers, will also work this weekend. SPIDRE is funded by a grant from the MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office and aims to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities in Maryland.

The safety initiative can include partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to both enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media or billboards.

Among the planned initiatives:

Allegany County: The Cumberland Barrack will focus DUI enforcement efforts on corridors with high traffic-related incidents.

Anne Arundel County: The Annapolis Barrack will work Route 50, Interstate 97 and the Annapolis City area. The Glen Burnie Barrack will patrol Route 295 and Interstate 695.

Baltimore County: The Golden Ring Barrack will concentrate enforcement on Interstate 695.

Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties: The Easton Barrack will enforce traffic violations on routes 50, 404, 331 and rural roads.

Carroll County: The Westminster Barrack will conduct DUI enforcement on major routes including 140 and 30, as well as feeder roads.

Cecil County: The North East Barrack will conduct DUI saturation patrols in areas with high traffic-related incidents.

Charles County: The LaPlata Barrack will work with Maryland Transportation Authority Police to conduct DUI saturation patrols and High Visibility Enforcement on Route 301.

Frederick County: The Frederick Barrack will direct enforcement efforts on major corridors, including Interstate 70.

Garrett County: The McHenry Barrack will work Interstate 68. Troopers will also conduct crash reduction and DUI enforcement with Garrett County Sheriff deputies.

Montgomery County: The Rockville Barrack will work with Montgomery County Police to conduct saturation patrols in Gaithersburg's Rio and Crown areas.

Prince George's County: The Forestville Barracks will bolster patrol on routes 301 and 5 and the southern parts of the county. The College Park Barrack will work Route 1 and Interstate 495.

Wicomico County: The Salisbury Barrack will concentrate efforts on routes 50 and 13.

The Salisbury Barrack will concentrate efforts on routes 50 and 13. Worcester County: The Berlin Barrack will conduct DUI enforcement on routes 50 and 90 and West Ocean City.

Police urge motorists to avoid impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

If you are attending a St. Patrick’s Day event:

Designate a sober driver before going out. Give that person your car keys.

Avoid drinking if you are planning to drive.

Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service.

Do not let friends drive if you think they are impaired.

Call the police if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.

Always buckle up.

Do not text, drive distracted or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event:

Remember that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired driving crash.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.

Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking about driving impaired.

