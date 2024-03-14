St Johnsbury Barracks/ single vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
STATION:
CONTACT#:
DATE/TIME: 03/13/24 @ approx. 1344 hours
STREET: Topsham Corinth Road
TOWN: Topsham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stryker Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Leah Meany
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gardner, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Solara
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front and under carriage
INJURIES: No injuries reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Topsham Corinth Road in the town of Topsham, VT. Upon arrival Troopers located the vehicle entangled in the guy wire and the top of a utility pole snapped off and hanging by the wires. Meany (22) advised she was not paying attention and went off the edge of the road and struck the wire.
Green Mountain Power was notified of the outage and responded to fix the utility pole. Legendary Auto responded for the damaged vehicle. Operator was issued a written warning for failure to maintain her lane of travel.
COURT ACTION: No