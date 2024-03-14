St Johnsbury Barracks/ single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:

STATION:

CONTACT#:

DATE/TIME: 03/13/24 @ approx. 1344 hours

STREET: Topsham Corinth Road

TOWN: Topsham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stryker Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Leah Meany

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gardner, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Solara

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front and under carriage

INJURIES: No injuries reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Topsham Corinth Road in the town of Topsham, VT. Upon arrival Troopers located the vehicle entangled in the guy wire and the top of a utility pole snapped off and hanging by the wires. Meany (22) advised she was not paying attention and went off the edge of the road and struck the wire.

Green Mountain Power was notified of the outage and responded to fix the utility pole. Legendary Auto responded for the damaged vehicle. Operator was issued a written warning for failure to maintain her lane of travel.

COURT ACTION: No