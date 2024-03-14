InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Durable Fence that Surrounds an Outdoor Fire to Prevent Injury
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott E. of Ottawa, OH is the creator of the Fire Fence, an expanding lattice-style fence installed around a bonfire, campfire, or other outdoor fire source. The fence can be expanded and placed at a desired perimeter around the fire to prevent children and pets from getting too close and getting injured. Users can expand the fence and place it around the fire for protection.
When not in use, the fence can collapse into a cylindrical configuration. The cylinder can be secured via a strap to keep it compact for storage and transportation. Each fence can be constructed using durable wood, plastic, or metal that withstand outdoor elements. The fence offers a way to protect anyone near the fire, forming a reasonable barrier between person and/or animal and the fire, ultimately preventing injuries.
Campfires pose potential risks, especially to children and pets, and various safety measures and barriers are often implemented to reduce the risk of injuries. Many campgrounds provide designated fire pits with built-in features like raised edges or containment rings to help keep the fire within a controlled area; however, children and animals may still wander too close to the edge of the fire.
With an increased focus on safety, especially in outdoor activities and camping, there is a growing demand for products that enhance campfire safety, including barriers. Consumers most always prioritize safety measures to protect children and property. The Fire Fence is the perfect portable and versatile solution to campfire safety; it would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line and sales.
Scott filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Fire Fence product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fire Fence can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
When not in use, the fence can collapse into a cylindrical configuration. The cylinder can be secured via a strap to keep it compact for storage and transportation. Each fence can be constructed using durable wood, plastic, or metal that withstand outdoor elements. The fence offers a way to protect anyone near the fire, forming a reasonable barrier between person and/or animal and the fire, ultimately preventing injuries.
Campfires pose potential risks, especially to children and pets, and various safety measures and barriers are often implemented to reduce the risk of injuries. Many campgrounds provide designated fire pits with built-in features like raised edges or containment rings to help keep the fire within a controlled area; however, children and animals may still wander too close to the edge of the fire.
With an increased focus on safety, especially in outdoor activities and camping, there is a growing demand for products that enhance campfire safety, including barriers. Consumers most always prioritize safety measures to protect children and property. The Fire Fence is the perfect portable and versatile solution to campfire safety; it would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line and sales.
Scott filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Fire Fence product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fire Fence can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com