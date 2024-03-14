Introducing Discovered.tv: A Promising Alternative in the Unstable Social Media Landscape
US-based Platform Aimed at Empowering Creators with Fair Revenue Sharing and Ethical Content Practices
We (Discovered.tv) position ourselves as a more privacy-conscious alternative”SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are witnessing history as The US Government is considering a nationwide ban on a popular Beijing-based social media platform if the owner doesn’t sell its stake in the app. The bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is headed to the Senate. At issue are national security concerns, specifically that the platform has access to personal data from its millions of users and uses algorithms to show them videos that could influence their views, including in the coming presidential election.
— Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Discovered.tv
More than 150 million monthly active users of this popular platform are in the US. The concerning questions are - If the bill passes both chambers of Congress and is signed by President Biden, what about the artists and creators whose livelihood depends on this platform? Is there a better alternative?
There certainly is. Discovered.tv is a free, ad-supported US-based global streaming company that helps content creators generate revenue. This is the first fully gamified streaming platform to launch in the US with top-notch security features and ethical data collection practices. It is a Multi-Channel Video Program Distributor (MVPD) that allows musicians, actors, filmmakers, TV producers, and all other content creators to collaborate and generate revenue. It is a patented Enhanced Content Sharing Platform (ECSP).
So, while popular social media platforms are on the verge of getting banned for their “negative impact on US citizens”, Discovered.tv is a safe, secure platform that does not use algorithms to generate false, targeted, or harmful information. Discovered.tv aims to continue to garner top-class content that involves meaningful videos, educational content, tutorials, and in-depth discussions.
"We (Discovered.tv) position ourselves as a more privacy-conscious alternative," states Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Discovered.tv. "Our emphasis is on US-based data security."
The goal of the Discovered.tv platform is to play fair and square for the creators in the social media industry and provide meaningful content to the audience while safeguarding the data and privacy rights of both. Discovered.tv is the revolutionary content-sharing platform aimed at producing positively influential content, distinguishing itself from other platforms that may have detrimental impacts.
The US-based gamified streaming platform focuses on long and short-form video content in a spectrum of genres by a diverse set of creators. At Discovered.tv, the viewers can engage in in-depth concepts, educational content, and tutorials that foster a community through live Q&A sessions, forums, and creator meetups. This platform also features the newest drops from diverse emerging artists.
Discovered.tv serves as a hub for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded creators all in one destination. Subscribers get personalized recommendations based on their interests and engagement with different types of content, including a “For You” page that displays user-specific video content recommendations. In addition, subscribers receive a weekly newsletter power-packed with information about the latest movies and TV show releases and free access to unlimited articles on various genres including gaming, news, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, food, culture, and more.
Discovered.tv is a free platform for creators with a truly equitable revenue share model (50-50 revenue distribution system between the content creator and the platform), with compensation directly supported by global advertising revenue.
Discovered.tv has positioned itself as a stable content-creation platform with truly fascinating features. A platform supported by a global advertising revenue model on which creators and artists can rely without worrying about their privacy and enjoying the equitable revenue share that they deserve.
In addition to the website (www.discovered.tv), Discovered.tv applications can be found on iOS and Android phones and streaming on Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung (Tizen).
About DISCOVERED.TV
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA., Discovered.tv is a patented ECSP (Enhanced Content Sharing Platform). Discovered.tv is owned by DISCOVERED USA, Inc.
