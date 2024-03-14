InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Toilet Seat Lifter that Eliminates Direct Skin Contact with the Seat
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur P. of Ashfield, MA is the creator of the Sanitary Toilet Seat Lifter, a hygienic bathroom tool and method for raising and lowering a toilet seat that prevents hands from being contaminated with germs and bacteria. The device is comprised of a handheld mechanism with a lifting mechanism that is adaptable to the toilet and its seat. There is a circular mount that can be adhered to the seat, and a removable lifter linkage attached to the mount. The lifter/dowel device may measure 6” to 8” long and may slide into the seat mount up to an inch. The device may also be easily washed and sanitized once detached; however, users may dispose of the lifter unit once used. The tool could be useful for lifting both household and commercial toilets.
The lifter is grasped by a user to lift or lower the seat and can be quickly removed from the mount for washing. Two other possible variations are available, including a small handle with a receiving end designed to grasp the rim of the toilet seat. In a second variation, the receiving end is rotated 90 degrees for placement on the side of the toilet as opposed to the front. A telescoping end could also be included to compact the device and place it in a backpack, purse, or other storage area. Overall, the tool offers a no contact method of lifting and lowering the toilet seat to maintain a more sanitary environment in the bathroom.
The market for bathroom products, specifically tools designed to lift toilet seats, is vast and diverse. Several different tools are available, mostly focused on automation. High-tech toilets are equipped with automatic and motorized toilet seat lifters which, while convenient, are incredibly expensive. Some simpler solutions involve manual lifters that users can operate by hand. This could include a handle or lever attached to the toilet seat, allowing users to lift and lower it manually; however, these methods still require direct contact with the toilet itself that can put the operator at risk for contaminating their hands with germs and bacteria. The Sanitary Toilet Seat Lifter is the perfect and versatile solution to these issues and offers a way to lift and lower the seat without any direct skin contact.
Arthur was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Sanitary Toilet Seat Lifter product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sanitary Toilet Seat Lifter can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
