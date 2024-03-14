InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Custom Advertising Sign Integrated within Athletic Jerseys and Pants
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ali J. of White Oak, PA is the creator of Advertyze, a sports jersey and pants featuring integrated digital billboard displays. The miniature electronic display shows a celebratory message or advertisement to offer free promotion of different brands and businesses. The integrated software system can detect a goal, touchdown, or achievement by a player and relays a celebratory message to display on any fan wearing that player’s jersey.
Advertisement patches are currently being implemented into several professional sport organization jerseys as players are performing in front of millions of fans daily. While this is a new practice in North America, International sports franchises have been placing adverts on their player jerseys for several decades. Increasing brand visibility and awareness is incredibly important to a growing business, and executives are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to advertise their products. The Advertyze clothing line offers a much more versatile option due to its real-time update features. Rather than static patches or advertisements sewn onto clothing, each Advertyze billboard can be updated within seconds to create a fun, new, and enticing advert for players and fans alike.
The Advertyze billboard essentially offers free advertising of any business or franchise by having people walk around with a miniature billboard attached to their person. The billboard can be comprised of a patch that is installed on the leg or arm area of the clothing. Alternate versions may also be available with patches like hats, belts, shoes, and more. The electronic displays can be made to size for accommodating any type of clothing or apparel. Each apparel item helps generate revenue for companies, athletes, and people at different public events.
Ali filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Advertyze product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Advertyze can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
