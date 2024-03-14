InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Furniture Molded with a Transparent Protective Barrier to Prevent Damage
EINPresswire.com/ --
Melanie P. of Orange Park, FL is the creator of Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture, a set of furniture created with a protective barrier molded over its surface to prevent stains and claw marks from indoor pets, along with crayon marks, vomit, and stains from kids. The furniture's barrier is comprised of a transparent protective layer that covers any piece of furniture over the fabric outerwear and can come in various configurations to satisfy the appearance desires of the owner.
The transparent protective layer will be puncture proof and waterproof to help to prevent damage to the couch, sofa, loveseat, ottoman, and numerous other types of furniture. The material is thick enough that people can see and enjoy the furniture without detracting from its beauty. The barrier allows homeowners to maintain stylish furniture without the worry of damage or the unexpected expense of having to replace it. When soiled, homeowners can simply apply a wet wipe or cloth to clean up stains or unsightly marks.
There is high demand for products that help prevent wear and tear, scratches, and other forms of damage to furniture, especially in households with children, pets, or individuals looking to preserve the longevity and aesthetics of their furnishings. Protective covers made from various materials such as fabric, plastic, or vinyl can safeguard furniture from spills, stains, and wear. These are particularly popular for sofas, chairs, and other upholstered items. Specially designed barriers, covers, or mats to protect furniture from pet claws, fur, and other potential damage caused by pets. These products typically hide the aesthetic appearance of furniture and leave it looking boring, unsightly, and uninspiring. Versatile products like Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture combine functionality with aesthetically pleasing designs to appeal to a much broader consumer base.
Melanie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Melanie P. of Orange Park, FL is the creator of Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture, a set of furniture created with a protective barrier molded over its surface to prevent stains and claw marks from indoor pets, along with crayon marks, vomit, and stains from kids. The furniture's barrier is comprised of a transparent protective layer that covers any piece of furniture over the fabric outerwear and can come in various configurations to satisfy the appearance desires of the owner.
The transparent protective layer will be puncture proof and waterproof to help to prevent damage to the couch, sofa, loveseat, ottoman, and numerous other types of furniture. The material is thick enough that people can see and enjoy the furniture without detracting from its beauty. The barrier allows homeowners to maintain stylish furniture without the worry of damage or the unexpected expense of having to replace it. When soiled, homeowners can simply apply a wet wipe or cloth to clean up stains or unsightly marks.
There is high demand for products that help prevent wear and tear, scratches, and other forms of damage to furniture, especially in households with children, pets, or individuals looking to preserve the longevity and aesthetics of their furnishings. Protective covers made from various materials such as fabric, plastic, or vinyl can safeguard furniture from spills, stains, and wear. These are particularly popular for sofas, chairs, and other upholstered items. Specially designed barriers, covers, or mats to protect furniture from pet claws, fur, and other potential damage caused by pets. These products typically hide the aesthetic appearance of furniture and leave it looking boring, unsightly, and uninspiring. Versatile products like Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture combine functionality with aesthetically pleasing designs to appeal to a much broader consumer base.
Melanie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pet and Childproof Stylish Furniture can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com