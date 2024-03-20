North Natomas Jibe Introduces New Partnership to Encourage Shared Rides for Commuters in North Natomas
EINPresswire.com/ -- As workers return to the office and commute costs continue to increase, North Natomas Jibe is creating improvements to reduce expenses for commuters. In partnership with Commute with Enterprise, North Natomas Jibe is subsidizing an innovative and sustainable shared mobility option: vanpooling.
The Commute program is a coordinated vanpool program available to people who live or work in North Natomas. The program coordinates participants who indicate their interest through various channels such as at their jobsite or via an online portal. The program then matches riders who have similar work shifts in similar areas and are interested in riding together. Each vanpool is customized to the specific needs of the group. Once four or more people are matched, a Commute with Enterprise representative will work with the group to identify needs and provide solutions. Commute with Enterprise provides the 7-15 passenger vehicle, insurance, maintenance, and ongoing support.
“Our new partnership with Enterprise allows North Natomas Jibe to support sustainable transportation choices at a time when hybrid work schedules require flexibility. There has never been a better time to launch a new vanpool program.” says Michelle Basso Reynolds, Communications and Business Outreach Manager at North Natomas Jibe.
The vanpool program will be partially subsidized by North Natomas Jibe. The remaining cost is split among the employer and/or participants, with each vanpool rider paying a set fee per month. Enterprise will provide coordination services and technology, vehicles, liability insurance, scheduled vehicle maintenance, and 24-hour roadside assistance.
Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise’s selection of makes and models that includes crossovers, SUVs, minivans, and large passenger vans. Vanpoolers may choose to upgrade their vehicles with optional high-end features such as satellite radio and in-vehicle Wi-Fi service.
People who commute to or from North Natomas and are interested in joining the program can visit https://jibe.org/vanpool or https://www.commutewithenterprise.com/commute/en/partners/north-natomas-jibe.html
For more information, contact Michelle Basso Reynolds with North Natomas Jibe at michelle@jibe.org or Sarah Corrigan with Commute with Enterprise at Sarah.A.Corrigan@em.com
Michelle Basso Reynolds
North Natomas Jibe
+1 916-606-1845
michelle@jibe.org
Other