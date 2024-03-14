JOUAV Unveils Cutting-Edge JoLiDAR-1000 and JoLiDAR-120 LiDAR Sensors for UAVs
EINPresswire.com/ -- JOUAV, a trailblazer in the drone LiDAR sector, proudly announces the expansion of its renowned JoLiDAR series with the introduction of two revolutionary drone LiDAR sensors: the JoLiDAR-1000 and JoLiDAR-120.
These powerful sensors redefine precision, efficiency, and usability, empowering professionals across diverse industries to capture superior data and achieve outstanding results.
JoLiDAR-1000: Master Challenging Environments with Unmatched Precision
Engineered to excel in rugged terrains, the JoLiDAR-1000 sets a new standard in precision with an unparalleled accuracy of 5cm at 300m, enabling users to capture intricate data even in complex landscapes like mountainous areas or dense forests. With a detection range of 1000m, the JoLiDAR-1000 ensures comprehensive data acquisition, even in environments with limited visibility.
Moreover, the JoLiDAR-1000 revolutionizes operational efficiency by eliminating the need for base stations or ground control points (GCPs), providing unparalleled flexibility and reducing setup time. Its streamlined design facilitates rapid deployments in remote locations, while the integration of a half-frame camera and real-time control with JOUAV FlightSurv software enhances data visualization and mission management capabilities.
Key benefits of JoLiDAR-1000:
1. Capture intricate details in challenging terrain.
2. Gather comprehensive data from dense vegetation.
3. Reduce setup time and increase operational flexibility.
4. Gain real-time insights and control over missions.
JoLiDAR-120: Optimize Corridor Mapping with Efficiency and Precision
Tailored for professional corridor mapping applications such as power line inspections, pipeline surveys, and highway construction monitoring, the JoLiDAR-120 combines high-precision LiDAR, a high-accuracy IMU, and a 26MP RGB camera to deliver exceptional data quality and streamlined workflows.
With industry-leading precision of 10mm and accuracy of 5mm, the JoLiDAR-120 ensures the capture of highly detailed data essential for accurate corridor mapping. Its innovative NFB scanning technology enables comprehensive 3D data capture, accurately representing even vertical surfaces like cliffs or walls.
Additionally, boasting a long operating range of up to 1430m and 1TB of internal storage, the JoLiDAR-120 is well-equipped for extensive mapping projects.
Key benefits of JoLiDAR-120:
1. Capture highly detailed data for accurate corridor mapping.
2. Increase efficiency with streamlined data collection.
3. Store large datasets with ease thanks to ample internal storage.
Eric Lee, Product Manager at JOUAV, commented: "The JoLiDAR-1000 and JoLiDAR-120 mark a significant advancement in LiDAR technology. These powerful systems equip professionals with the tools necessary to capture precise and detailed data across diverse applications. We are confident that these innovative solutions will further cement JOUAV's leadership position in the drone LiDAR market."
For more information about the JoLiDAR-1000, JoLiDAR-120, and other JOUAV products, please visit https://www.jouav.com/
Impressive Point Cloud Data of CW-15 VTOL Drone + JoLiDAR-1000